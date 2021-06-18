MARBLEHEAD -- Fresh off a miraculous comeback win over Swampscott in their regular season finale earlier this week, the Marblehead High girls lacrosse team looked to ride that wave into Friday's Division 1 North tournament opener.
Hosting No. 21 seed Wakefield on a beautiful afternoon at Piper Field, the 12th seeded Magicians came out firing early and cruised to a 16-6 triumph. They scored five unanswered goals in the first quarter and did a tremendous job controlling the possession game en route to the comfortable win.
"We came off of a great win heading into the tournament, and I think we just need to capitalize off that momentum. It's anybody's game in the tournament and we needed to make sure that we brought our best," said Marblehead head coach Annie Madden, her squad improving to 9-4. "Today we did that and were able to put the ball in the back of the net a couple more times."
Much like the regular season, senior captain Maddie Erskine was once again the lead catalyst offensively for the victorious Magicians.
The talented center matched Wakefield's scoring output with six goals of her own while dishing out an assist for good measure. Her patience and on-field leadership helped Marblehead play with poise and confidence, culminating in that early lead and an intelligent finish.
"She's a talented player, offensively and defensively," Madden said of Erskine, one of nine seniors on the MHS roster. "She's truly come into her own this season. Missing last year was really tough but she worked hard in the offseason, working to make sure she was ready and that shows."
Behind the offensive efforts of Erskine, Molly Forbes (4 goals, 2 assists) and Abby Kalinowski (2 goals, 4 assists), the Magicians built leads of 5-0 after one, 9-1 at halftime and 12-3 after three quarters. Wakefield was able to get its offense going a bit down the stretch, dropping in three goals in the final frame, but by that point the end result was far from a concern.
Defensively, Mae Colwell, Josie Poulin (who also scored a goal), and Natalie Goldwasser controlled the tempo and did a great job cutting off the middle and limiting Wakefield's scoring opportunities. Elizabeth Driscoll was her usual stout self between the pipes for the hosts.
Marblehead also got strong play from Sydney Langton, who popped in two goals of her own, as well as Lucy Wales (goal, 2 assists), Hadley Wales (assist), Gigi Lombardi and Fehr Gillett.
It was a sound win and the perfect tune-up for Monday's first round road bout against No. 5 seeded Boston Latin (10-2) at the Winsor School in Boston starting at 4:30 p.m.
"Patience, lacrosse IQ and composure ... all of the things that you need playing in the tournament,we had today," said Madden. "Boston Latin is talented and they have two very, very talented players. But it takes more than two to win a game; we're well balanced across the board, and hopefully we can continue this momentum."