PEABODY — As the old saying goes, you can't score if you don't have the ball.
Opponents going up against Marblehead's girls soccer team so far this fall are finding it pretty difficult to even get a hold of that ball in the first place.
The possession based style the Magicians have been working on was on display in a rainstorm Monday afternoon at Coley Lee Field, where the Magicians took down host Peabody High 2-0.
It was the third shutout in four outings for keepers Kate Burns, Rachel Albert and Marblehead (3-1), which has taken to the style of first-year head coach Lisa Wales like fish to water.
"These girls keep working really, really hard," said Wales. "We want to possess the ball more than the opponent does. After games, we'll go back and watch the film and see where we can get that ball. Even in our loss (a 3-2 decision against Danvers), we did a great job of holding on to the ball."
Though Marblehead definitely shined finding seams through the middle of the field, it was a set piece rather than a long run that produced the game's first scoring chance.
Just three minutes in, the third rebound off a corner kick by Ava Larco found Sadie Halpern and she booted it in for her third goal of the season and a 1-0 advantage. Having the lead early in tough conditions seemed to give the Magicians some life and energy — the visitors carried play throughout the first half and emerged with a 7-1 edge in shots on goal.
Goalkeeper Eva Joyce kept Peabody (1-4) in the game by denying several golden scoring chances. She made one diving stop towards the end of the half that nearly everyone in the stadium figured was a surefire goal.
"She was excellent and made some really terrific saves," Wales noted.
With some excellent backs and distributors like Sydney Ball, Grace Mortensen and Kate Twomey in the midfield and defensive midfield spots, Marblehead excels at getting the ball up to its speedy wings and forwards. Courtney Hitscherich had an outstanding game for the Magicians as well.
Peabody defenders like Logan and Brooke Lomasney did a good job of containing the Magician attack, but most of the timely clears were won back by Marblehead and sent in again in short order.
In the second half, the Tanners shifted Ally Bettencourt (who had three of their four goals on the season) up to the front and put a little bit of pressure on Marblehead. Peabody had two corner kicks that produced solid scoring chances and Connie Patturelli sent Bettencourt in for a couple of good looks but Magician keepers Burns and Albert held strong.
Then with five minutes to go, Liv Carlson won a loose ball after a corner kick and sent a tremendous cross over to Ashley Mortensen for the finish and the insurance goal Marblehead needed to close out two big Northeastern Conference points.
"It was a great game and we have some excellent student-athletes. I feel lucky to be their coach because they work so hard. We know the NEC is very tough so we're taking it one game at a time," Wales said. "Peabody were gracious hosts and it was great they had a tent for us on the sidelines with all of the rain."