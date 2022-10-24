PEABODY — Conditions for Monday's Northeastern Conference Open at Salem Country Club were less than ideal.
The course itself was as beautiful as ever; the weather, not so much. Damp, wet and at times rainy circumstances made an already uber-challenging layout that much more difficult for the 20 local linksmen partaking. Golfers got through 17 holes before the horn was sounded for a heavy downpour and flashes of lightning, but they were able to finish up the final hole about 15 minutes later.
When the results were officially tallied up, scores were understandably higher than expected. Masconomet's duo of Tyler Feldberg and Jack Mertz, however, managed an 81 and 82, respectively, to bring the title home for the Chieftains.
Both golfers shot in the 70s in last week's Division 2 North sectional, but doing so again on Monday was a tall task.
"Coming into this course I knew it was going to be hard. It's a tough course, very tough course," said Mertz, a senior. "I knew the greens were going to be fast and they were very fast. I think both of us (triple bogeyed) a couple of holes even after getting on the green in two (shots). So very difficult round."
"It feels great (to win)," added Feldberg. "It was a great course, really nice course. Scary at times but I just tried to stay relaxed and play the safe shot. That really helped me keep it going today."
Mertz was coming off a 5-over par 75 in last Tuesday's Div. 2 sectional at Brookline Golf Course while Feldberg was close behind with a 78. The talented duo led the Chieftains to another winning record this fall and their scores in the sectional tournament helped their squad earn a spot in Tuesday's state championship out in Bellingham. Monday's round should serve as an excellent tune up for the aforementioned finale.
"The two of them have been playing great down the stretch here," said Masco head coach Hector Longo. "I've said it before: there's been nobody playing better than Jack in the league other than (Beverly's) Aidan LeBlanc who's by far the top player in this league.
"And Tyler's been so solid," Longo continued. "He was a state individual qualifier last year and he's been our No. 1 all year. The No. 1s in this league are really tough and he took them all on this year and has a solid season. Today they were both warriors because that was not easy out there."
Despite LeBlanc sitting out Monday's match for Beverly, the Panthers were able to snare a runner-up finish. Jack Ryan fired an 85 and Ian Paddock a 90, giving the pair a total of 175 strokes, four shots better than third place Gloucester (Nick White 87, Jack Delaney 92).
Marblehead's Matt Weed carded the third best round of the day with an 83, helping the Magicians to a third place finish. Swampscott's Jason Bouffard (91) and Michah Hashikawa (99) were next in line on the leaderboard.
Danvers' Bobby Fish and Trevor McNeil, which would've undoubtedly contended for at least a runner-up or third place finish, were unable to finish the match and thus their scores were not counted. Peabody's Ryan Brunet was the lone other golfer to break 90, firing an 89 with a par on his final hole of the day.