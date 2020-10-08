MARBLEHEAD — The wind was consistently gusting and the temperatures slowly dropped as Thursday's golf match between host Marblehead and rival Beverly rolled on.
But the less than ideal conditions didn't seem to have a negative effect on any of the young golfers taking on the beautiful Tedesco Country Club layout, and the result was yet another competitive match in the NEC.
By the time the final group waltzed off the ninth green, it was the Magicians who came out on top, registering their first win of the young season with a 41.5-30.5 decision.
"It's a good win, it's our first win and I think it's important for the kids," said Marblehead head coach Bob Green. "They lost yesterday (to Swampscott) and we had four kids that never played in a high school golf match before, let alone a competitive event. So the sooner they can get it a win the better it is for their confidence.
"They're not chasing after something they can't catch now, and I think they realized today that they can win. Any win's a good win and this was a great win."
If you call yourself a golfer you probably know by now how hard it is just to get a tee time in the COVID-19 era. Golf was one of the first sports to get back in full swing during the pandemic, leading to booked courses galore for the past six months.
During a normal fall season, tee times aren't an issue for high school golf teams. They schedule the match and once both teams arrive at the course they'll get out as quickly as possible. But this year, it hasn't been that simple.
Luckily, the North Shore is blessed with a variety of tremendous golf facilities who are willing and eager to promote high school golf and allow teams to host matches at their courses.
"Tedesco's booked every day, every course is," said Green. "I looked the other day and there were two times available between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 at night ... that's just so unusual, but it's been an unusual year.
"Tedesco was able to accommodate both Swampscott and us (as well as St. Mary's) and gave us dates to play ... we didn't really care what the dates were we're just very fortunate to play here and the generosity of the club and setting aside times for us. It's a totally different circumstance now because if somebody books a tee time at 4:10 they're going out at 4:10. So just to be able to get these kids off and have a season is great."
When it came to the actual golf being played, Marblehead certainly put forth an excellent effort.
Brothers Matt (sophomore) and Ben (senior) Weed led the way with a 40 and 42, respectively, taking their match play wins at the top of the lineup to boot. Matt Thompson added a 42 as well to help the Magicians get off to a strong start.
In addition, Charlie Grenier, Jack Sontz and Jacob Aizanman also won their matches.
"We had five kids win and two halve their matches so that's really good when you're getting that percentage," said Green. "It was good to see and I'm happy for the kids."
Meanwhile, a comparatively inexperienced Beverly squad had some reason to cheer. Despite the loss, the Panthers sit at 2-2 on the season and got a solid win from Jack Ryan as well as a pair of ties from Dylan Hunter and Blake Moran.
"Jack Ryan definitely played great today," said Beverly head coach Craig Wiley. "He shot a 40, dropped in a couple of birdies. The bottom of the lineup was great, too, really sticking it in there which was something I kind of asked for for this match and for them to show a little something was great. Hats off to Marblehead though and we'll see how it goes against Masco on Monday."