MARBLEHEAD — It's not always how you start, but how you finish.
The Marblehead boys basketball team proved that for the second straight game on Monday night, erasing a halftime deficit to come back and down Masconomet in the Larry McIntire IAABO Board 130 Classic Championship.
The Magicians took their first lead early in the third quarter and never looked back down the stretch for an exciting 59-57 triumph.
Things got interesting in crunch time as Marblehead had a chance to seal the deal with some free throws in the final minute, but four straight misses left the door open for Masco and they nearly capitalized. The Chieftains had a chance to win it at the buzzer, but a final 3-point attempt was off the mark.
"We were fortunate, had a couple of bad turnovers near the end too, but those are things that are big as you start moving forward and start thinking about what's going to happen next week with the MIAA tournament," said Marblehead head coach Mike Giardi, his team now 12-7 with one regular season game remaining. "Those are the games you're going to see and games you're going to have to play in (in the tournament), and that's what you have to be ready for."
Marblehead went up by as many as seven points with a minute-and-a-half to play, as Kipp Schauder (12 points and 8 rebounds en route to tourney all-star honors) found a cutting Isaiah Makor (8 points, 6 rebounds) for an and-1 opportunity at the rim. It was still a six point Magician advantage with a minute showing on the game clock, but Masco stayed within striking distance thanks to a three ball from Brennen Johnston (11 points).
The second of two straight empty trips to the free throw line for the hosts led to another 3-pointer for Masco, this time by Matt Richardson (team-high 17 points), and all of a sudden it was a one-point game with just 11 seconds to play. Marblehead then went 1-for-2 at the stripe to go up by two, and Masco's final heave at the buzzer missed wide left.
"I thought when we stepped up our defense we got them a little bit frazzled but then they got in a rhythm right at the end there and it got me nervous," said Giardi. "Especially that last one; I mean, they got a pretty good look on that."
Tyrone Countrymon was once again terrific for Marblehead in the win, scoring a game-high 19 points to go with four rebounds and four assists. He played intelligent basketball, driving into the lane to make things happen and getting to the line with regularity (he knocked down nine freebies on the evening).
Countrymon had scored 26 points in Sunday's first round tourney win over Bishop Fenwick, and was deservedly handed the tournament MVP.
"Tyrone has done a great, great job for us," said Giardi. "He's so long and he looks slow at times but we always say slow is smooth and smooth is fast, and he was doing a real good job of taking it to the hole and making some tough plays for their defense. Anytime you can get in the paint it just causes problems for anybody."
With Countrymon getting down hill, it helped open things up for the Magicians in the half court set. Time and time again Countrymon was able to make the right read, swinging it out to the likes of Noah Mann (6 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals), Makor and Bo Raitto, or finding Schauder slipping behind the defense on the block.
On the other end, Lucas Mouthaan (5 points, 6 rebounds and a block) was a catalyst defensively and helped swing some of the momentum in his team's favor with his hustle and energy. He wound up fouling out in the fourth quarter, but Giardi wasn't upset about that result.
"Lucas was a little bit absent in yesterday's game and struggled to get involved, but today I thought his energy on the court, especially in the second half, was huge for us," said Giardi. "He was just busting his butt and really stepped up and did a great job."
For Masco, which led by six (29-23) at halftime, Richardson was strong once again en route to tournament all-star honors. Ben Dillon (14 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals) hit some big shots as well and was consistent on both ends throughout. The Chieftains hit 10 triples on the evening compared to just two for Marblehead.
But it was only fitting that Marblehead wound up victorious in the tournament they hosted, an event Giardi couldn't have been happier to have in his home gym.
"Mr. Mac (Larry McIntire) has always been there for us. So when (tournament director) Paul Halloran reached out it was a no-brainer," said Giardi. "(McIntire) was such a class act person and really just loved sports. As a Salem guy I know he's not necessarily happy that a Marblehead team won, but seeing a Salem guy in myself coaching it makes him a little bit happier. I know he's smiling from up above, that's for sure."
###
In the boys tournament consolation round, Gloucester edged out Bishop Fenwick, 73-69. Crusaders sophomore guard James Meklis was a standout in the loss, scoring seven points off the bench. Jason Romans was named to the All-Tournament squad.
Larry McIntire IAABO Board 130 Classic
Marblehead 59, Masconomet 57
at Marblehead High School
Marblehead: Kipp Schauder 6-0-12, Bo Raitto 1-0-3, Magnus McCarthy 0-1-1, Isaiah Makor 4-0-8, Tyrone Countrymon 5-9-19, Lucas Mouthaan 2-1-5, Ryan Commoss 2-1-5. Totals: 20-12-59.
Masconomet: Jason Karas 1-0-3, Will Mitchell 2-0-5, Simon Berents 0-2-2, Brayden Dillon 1-0-2, Ben Dillon 4-2-14, Matt Richardson 3-8-17, Brennen Johnston 4-0-11, Hayden Canada-Hunt 1-1-3. Totals: 15-13-57.
Halftime: 29-23, Masconomet
3-Pointers: Marb — Mann, Raitto; Masco — Dillon 4, Richardson 2, Johnston 2, Karas, Mitchell.
Records: Marb 12-7; Masco 10-8