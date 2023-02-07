Marblehead has one of the best high school ski teams in the state year after year. This winter appears to be no different.
In 2017 the Magicians won both the boys and girls state ski championships, the only time that has happened. . A year ago the MHS girls took second at states after capturing the Massachusetts Bay Ski League (MBSLE) title, with current tri-captain Cate Honos finishing as runner-up at state in the giant slalom. The boys have a string of state titles, winning three consecutive in 2018, '19 and '20 before Covid wiped out competition the following year.
Both girls and boys have their eyes set on bring another crown (or two) back to their school this time around.
Baxter Jennings, Ginger Guy and Honos are the captains for Marblehead, which has 16 female skiers and nine boys on its roster. The girls are currently atop the MBSLE standings with 924 combined points through four races; the MHS boys sit in third place with 538 points, trailing only Dover-Sherborn and Wellesley.
"We're aiming for another successful season, and nothing would be better than finishing at state champs," said Jennings, who won the slalom and was second in the GS at states as a junior.
Jennings, who has been skiing since he was three, is busy year-round. He plays football in the fall, moves to the slopes in the winter, then takes to the lacrosse field in the spring, where he's a faceoff specialist and midfielder.
"Since this is my senior year I want to win races every opportunity I get." said Jennings. "I really like slalom best because it's more technical and you have to be on your 'A' game, always thinking about four turns ahead to prepare.
"The sport itself teaches you to think ahead all the way to always be ready."
Honos, another lacrosse player for the Magicians who began skiing when she was three and was racing by the time she was seven, said winning it all is always the goal for Marblehead.
"We didn't lose any significant skiers from last year's team, and over the years Marblehead has always had a good record," she said. "Personally I love the slalom event because of how fast paced it is.
"When ski season ends, I'm always ready for lacrosse because both are high paced sports," she added. "You have to be alert and focused on what's happening or about to happen."
Guy, who also plays field hockey, said she was 2 or 3 when she started on the slopes and began racing at age nine. Naturally, she believes anyone that begins so young has an advantage — and it helps if your family is into skiing.
"We all want to make states and perform our best. We all have high expectations for the team," she noted.
With races held at Blue Hills in Canton or Ski Ward in Shrewsbury, plus the state championships at Wachusett Mountain in western Mass., the Magicians must often take long bus rides just to ply their craft. The unpredictable winter weather often has a say if they can race, too.
"Mother Nature has a mind of her own, and conditions vary greatly," said Jennings. "We have to wait at the mountain for our turn to race, then face a long trip home."
Oftentimes it's 11 p.m. when the bus pulls in back at the school. Many student-athletes do homework on the bus to keep their GPAs up.
Head coach John Thompson has been at Marblehead for 11 years. He is assisted by Ned Clark, Will Thompson, Kyle Heffrin, and Sarah Thompson.
"We've got a great group of kids," said Thompson, who previously coached at Sugarloaf Mountain. "It takes a serious commitment and good time management to be on this team. We had a strong group a year ago, and this season it looks even better."