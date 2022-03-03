SALEM — It started slow for the Marblehead boys hockey team Thursday night, got pretty good in the middle, and it was a white-knuckle ride at the end.
But in the end, the Headers got by Whitman-Hanson, 5-3, in their Division 2 playoff opener Thursday night at Salem State.
The Panthers took a 1-0 lead in the first period on a goal by Matt Solari, who banged a shot past Header goalie Griffin Winter from just outside the crease off a pass from Luke Tropeano. That would be the last time W-H would score until late in the third period, though, as Marblehead ripped off four straight goals.
Despite trailing by a goal, Marblehead netminder Griffin Winter felt his team was in good shape after 15 minutes.
“I’d say going into the second period we had good energy and were in good shape. The energy changed a bit and we looked better,” Winter said.
Junior wing Connor Jalbert evened things up for Marblehead with 6:59 gone in the second period, converting from Chris Locke and Carter Laramie. The Headers then took the lead on a great individual effort by Laramie three minutes later.
After a pass across the slot in the Marblehead zone was deflected to the point, Laramie blocked a shot by defenseman Bobby Hunter, with the puck squirting out to center ice. Laramie grabbed the puck in stride, went in alone and slipped a backhand by Panther goalie Erik Dean at 11:32.
Connor Jalbert then made it a 3-1 game just 50 seconds into the third period, grabbing the puck inside the Whitman-Hanson blue line, cutting across the center of the ice, and firing one by Dean.
Things looked rosy for the Headers when captain Eli Feingold banged one home from high in the slot off a pass from the corner by Connor Jalbert, making it a 4-1 game with 8:12 to play. But the scrappy Panthers were not done, and they got a huge break when Marblehead was whistled for a major boarding penalty with just under six minutes to play.
Tropeano cut his team’s deficit to 4-2, and things got much tighter when Alex Ethier knocked one home just 29 seconds later to make it a one goal game with 4:03 left.
Marblehead killed off the remainder of the penalty with 38 seconds remaining and Dean on the bench for an extra attacker. With the shots even at 30 apiece, Marblehead’s 31st shot, coming off the stick of captain Aidan Jalbert, slid into the empty net with 8 seconds showing on the clock.
With the win, Marblehead earns a rematch with Gloucester, who’ve beaten them three times this winter. Aidan Jalbert said his team will be ready.
“We battle for each other, we lift each other’s heads up, we’re glad we won this game,” he said. “But we want to win the next one, too ... and we’ve got the guys to do it.”
For Marblehead head coach Chris Wells, it was admittedly a bit nerve wracking late in the third, but he’ll take the win and get ready for Round 4 with the Fishermen Monday at the Talbot Rink in Gloucester (6 p.m.).
“We made it interesting late, but we held on to win,” Wells said. “We have to step it up against Gloucester, obviously. It’s going to take a major effort from everybody.”
Marblehead 5, Whitman-Hanson 3
Division 2 playoffs first round at Rockett Arena, Salem State
Whitman-Hanson 1 0 2 3
Marblehead 0 2 3 5
First period: WH, Matt Solari (Luke Trupeano), 7:58.
Second period: M, Connor Jalbert (Chris Locke, Carter Laramie), 6:59; M, Carter Laramie (un), 11:32.
Third period: M, MHS Connor Jalbert (un), :50; M, Eli Feingold (Connor Jalbert), 7:48; WH, Tropeano (Sean Doucette), 10:28; WH, Alex Either (Zakk Spano, Joe Culley), 10:57; M, Aidan Jalbert (un), eng, 14:49.
Saves: WH, Erik Dean 26; Griffin Winter 27.
Records: M, 10-8-2; WH, 9-12.