MARBLEHEAD — At times during the 2021 Fall 2 volleyball season, Marblehead has admittedly played below its full potential.
But Thursday against arch rival Swampscott was not one of those days.
Led by a strong service game and aggressive play at the net, the Magicians rolled to a three-set sweep, 25-6, 25-4 and 25-14. They got off to a 9-0 start in the first set and never looked back, playing team ball with very little mistakes.
"I feel like our record really doesn't speak to what we're capable of as a team," said Marblehead (4-5) head coach Killeen Miller. "We had a really slow start to the season and you can look at so many things as to why that is, but these kids have stepped up in a huge way and I'm coaching them completely different than I've coached them before.
"We were really off with our competitiveness at the beginning of the season; now, they're just taking it and going."
That all-out mentality was on full display Thursday as the hosts took control early and never let up. Both Samantha Oberlander and Lilah Thompson held serve with aplomb, helping their squad get off to leads of 9-0, 10-1 and 16-2 before cruising to the finish line.
Set two was more of the same for Marblehead, which kept its foot on the gas en route to leads of 11-1 and 20-2 before allowing just four points in another win. Swampscott had trouble handling the Magicians' big serves, and it certainly didn't help that the visitors were just returning from a two-plus week layoff due to a COVID-19 issue.
"We were definitely a little bit rusty, as you can probably see from the scores," said Swampscott head coach Ryan Celli. "But the girls had a positive attitude the entire game.
"We have a lot of work to do still, have a long way to go with another one (Friday). So we have to put this one behind us and regroup against Saugus."
When the Magicians were at their best on Thursday, they were attacking the Big Blue from all areas of the floor and serving with both power and accuracy. Thompson led the team with seven kills and five aces; Julia Potvin had a team-best six assists while Oberlander had five to go with two kills. In addition, Keira Sweetnam had four kills in the win.
Miller highlighted the play of Thompson, who had recently transitioned to the middle position. "I just pulled her off and told her that her court awareness is just huge," said Miller. "The kid's just not afraid to go up and rip it, and when you see kids do that other kids start to notice and it's just reflected well amongst all of them.
"I also think there's a little inner competitiveness in a good way between this group that we've been missing for a while, so that's kind of nice to see."
As for Swampscott, Celli was pleased with the way his team performed in the final set. The Big Blue got within 8-5 early in the stanza and were down just 17-10 midway through, but ultimately couldn't muster up enough steam to extend the bout.
Freshman setter Cece Gordon certainly did her part throughout the afternoon. "Cece had a really solid day for us. That was actually her debut (match) at setter, so did a really nice job for us," said Celli. "I was really impressed."