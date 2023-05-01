MARBLEHEAD — Eddie Johns felt he and his Marblehead lacrosse teammates were "sleeping a bit" in the first half. Baxter Jennings agreed, saying they came out slow and didn't play with much energy. And Connor Cronin concurred, saying the Magicians were, at times, "lazy".
A lot of that had to do with a fired-up Beverly squad, which came to Piper Field Monday afternoon intent on proving last month's 10-goal home loss to Marblehead wouldn't happen again. The Panthers slowed things down when they had possession, deliberately taking their time to set up their offense and in turn keep the Magicians' potent attack on the sidelines.
The hosts finally got some breathing room in the second half, scoring four of the game's final five goals to earn a 9-5 win over the Orange-and-Black.
Still unbeaten on the season at 9-0, Marblehead got four goals from Cronin, two from Jennings, a goal and two helpers from Charlie Grenier, one of each from Carter Laramie, and a solo score from Reece Moore. Although it wasn't their usual offensive output — the Magicians were averaging nearly 13.4 goals a game coming in — it was enough to get the job done.
"Beverly came ready to play, so give them credit," said Johns, a long stick middie. "They forced us to make some halftime adjustments and start playing more aggressive. Defensively, we focused on being on their hands and forcing turnovers (and) constantly communicating with each other."
"I thought Beverly was much improved from the last time we saw them, and that slow down was a smart strategy," said head coach John Wilkens after his team's 56th straight Northeastern Conference triumph. "They did a good job on faceoffs today, too (Panther captain Jason Silva won 11 of 17). We had to play a little too much defense today, and other times we'd try to go for the home run check instead of playing smart, patient D."
Beverly (now 7-4) was down 4-1 midway through the second quarter after the second of Cronin's goals, but rallied to score three before halftime and trailed by just one (5-4) at the break.
Not being as focused on Cronin was a strategy that Beverly employed defensively.
"The first time we played (a 16-6 Marblehead win), we tried to block him off," Beverly head coach Matt Riordan said. "This time, we figured we've been playing well defensively, so let's just play our regular defensive scheme and adjust as we need to. Cronin's a great player obviously, but I think for the most part it really worked."
Gavin Lawrence had two tallies for the Panthers, with Matt Maloblocki adding a goal and an assist. Mason Simpson and Silva had one goal apiece and Aidan Sullivan one assist, with goalie Colby Vaccaro stopping 10 shots.
"We couldn't convert on some man-up opportunities, which hurt," admitted Riordan, whose team had such a situation with 4 1/2 minutes left in the fourth quarter of an 8-5 game, but couldn't convert during the full minute chance. "Some dropped passes, some missed opportunities ... self-inflicted wounds at times."
Marblehead saw captain Finn Maniaci come up with nine saves in net.
"Every team we play is going to be better the second time around," said Jennings, "and we have to be ready for that. Plus, we've got some tough teams like Lexington and Newburyport late in the season that will be like playoff atmospheres. We're a little slow right now, so we have to start fixing those things now so we're ready for those games later on."