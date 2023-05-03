Folks who follow St. John’s Prep athletics are certainly aware of how talented the announcing voice of Gus Baylow is. Now the good folks at the University of Kansas have honored the young man with the smooth delivery when he describes sports from behind a microphone.
Baylow, a Marblehead resident, was named the Kansas Broadcaster of the Year for 2023 by the KJHK 90.7 college radio sports staff at their end of the year meeting Monday night for his coverage of the Jayhawks’ football, basketball and baseball teams, among several others.
The sky appears to the limit for Baylow, a St. John’s Prep graduate (Class of 2020) and current junior in the William Allen School of Journalism and Mass. Communication at Kansas. He also does play-by-play for radio station 1320 AM/101.7 FM in The Sunflower State.
“I love the job I have, and the support staff here at Kansas has welcomed me with open arms,” said Baylow. “None of it would have happened without St. John’s Prep, and I’m always so happy for them when they win.
Golden pipes are not Baylow’s only asset. He pours himself into pregame work by studying about and preparing for the teams he covers and their opponents.
Doing his homework pays off as far as giving him a knowledgeable approach to every game. For instance, he was asked to do men’s soccer and volleyball this past fall, and although both were new for him he accepted the challenge.
“I love all sports but I’d have to say baseball is my favorite, partly because I’ve done those games the most,” said Baylow, the former North Shore Navigators announcer.
“At Kansas the great thing is you can work your way up,” he added. “I still do some student radio, but I’m so thankful some people recognized I was good at what I did. Brian Hanni gave me the opportunity to do some games, and last fall after doing the soccer and volleyball games I was asked to take over Jayhawks baseball, home and away. I really love it, and I’ve been able to travel to so many states with the team.”
The Jayhawks went into Tuesday night’s game at Missouri with a 21-23 overall record and 6-12 in the Big 12. They have a three-game series at home with the University of Texas this weekend, then hit the road for their final six regular season contests, with three at Samford (Ala.) and its last three at Texas Tech.
“It’s really exciting to cover a team, and (first-year head coach) Dan Fitzgerald is doing a great job. I’ve watched him do his work, and got to know a lot of guys on the team on a personal level,” said Baylow. “Doing home games is a lot of fun, but to travel and go to all these different places is even better.”
He was offered the baseball job in January by Hanni, a Kansas graduate now in his seventh year broadcasting KU games for his alma mater. For Baylow, it means getting his name out to a broader audience throughout the Lawrence and Douglas County broadcasts on 1320/101.7.
When the season ends, he’ll head back to Wisconsin to cover the Green Bay Rockers of the Northwood League for college ballplayers. He spent last summer there as an intern.
“I’m so glad they asked me to come back,” Baylow said. “It’s a great opportunity for me. We won a couple of awards last year including video production and quality broadcast on the TV side. That’s a testament to the entire video crew, radio and television.”
When asked if he preferred doing TV or radio, Baylow said he really has no preference because he enjoys both.
He has had to juggle his busy schedule to make up classes that he’s missed while on the road.
“I have a lot of long days and nights not only doing games, but the preparation that goes into it. It’s hectic at times, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. I’m so glad I came to Kansas where there are so many opportunities I wouldn’t have had at other colleges.”
