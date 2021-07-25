There were a few firsts in the 9th Northeast 7v7 East Regional held at Bishop Fenwick on Saturday afternoon and it'd be fair to say the results were magical.
Marblehead High joined the fray for the first time and excelled in the varsity ranks, coming in second overall with a championship game loss to BB&N. It was the first time the tournament had a freshman/sophomore division, too, and Marblehead's Magicians came out on top of that one with a title game win.
"It's a good chance for the kids to get to compete against different teams that have different styles of offense and defense," Marblehead head coach Jim Rudloff said. "A great chance for the team to start to come together ... everyone played really well for us."
The annual event features 30 teams from around the Bay State and beyond working on the finer parts of the passing game. Games are 24 minutes of running time with quarterbacks having four seconds to throw before they're considered sacked. Each high school team got four pool play games with playoffs after that.
Marblehead and reigning Northeastern Conference MVP Josh Robertson had a sublime time with Connor Cronin and his fellow wide receivers making tons of great grabs. The Magician varsity went 8-1 on the day, topping St. Mary's Lynn in the playoffs and then getting a last second 13-12 victory over rival Swampscott in the quarterfinals.
The Magicians then battered Andover 20-6 before falling to Buckingham Browne & Nichols in an exciting championship game, 28-25. Miles O'Neil quarterbacked the MHS sophomore squad to the championship.
Besides Marblehead and Swampscott, the other local squad to make the playoffs was Peabody High. Rising junior QB Shea Lynch guided his team to wins over Billerica, Revere and Northeast Tech with a narrow 7-6 loss to Taunton in pool play. The Tanners then fell to Marshwood (Maine) 22-16 in the playoffs.
"It was a great day, overall," said Tanner offensive assistant coach Scott Therrien. "A lot of guys played really well. Danny Barrett and Eli Batista were impressive at receiver with Colin Ridley and Alan Paulino excelling at corner. Derek Patturelli also had a solid day at linebacker."
Also competing from the North Shore area were Danvers, Essex Tech, host Bishop Fenwick and Hamilton-Wenham.
As an East Regional finalist, Marblehead automatically qualified for the New England Championship being played this Thursday at Xaverian at 4 p.m. There will be several wild card teams announced after Sunday's South Regional tournament as well.