MARBLEHEAD — Somehow, the Peabody High football gave itself a chance to score the biggest upset of this young Fall 2 football season Saturday afternoon.
Trailing the class of the Northeastern Conference, host Marblehead, by 20 points, the Tanners stormed back and had three cracks at paydirt from 25 yards away in the final seconds.
The Magicians picked the final play to pick up the slack, with senior Mark Paquette intercepting Peabody's desperation heave to the end zone as time expired to close out a 20-13 win at Piper Field.
"There wasn't a person at this field that didn't think this game would end 40-0 at halftime," said Tanner head coach Mark Bettencourt, whose team trailed 20-0 at that point.
Sophomore Shea Lynch made his first varsity start at quarterback for Peabody (0-1) and really got comfortable after halftime. He threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to senior Brandon Pszenny late in the third and, after senior Drew Lucas recovered a Marblehead fumble, hooked up with Pszenny again on a 17-yard dart. That made it a one-score game with 7:37 to play and the youngster finished with 156 passing yards, 124 of those and both scores to Pszenny.
"The poise he showed, his ability to use his legs to buy himself time ... to think that's a sophomore making his first start against some pretty good players on the other side? That's impressive," Bettencourt said.
The Tanner defense, which shut out Marblehead (2-0) in the second half, got the ball back when when Pszenny knocked a third down pass loose for an incompletion. That's when the Magicians' "pretty good players" on defense stepped up: Mitch Correale came up with his third sack of the day to force the Tanners to punt with 3:08 to play. While the Magicians again failed to run out the clock, Peabody got the ball back with only 37 seconds left and Paquette's jump ball interception ended it.
"I saw a lot of mistakes by my team in practice this week that I didn't correct, and that's my fault," Magician head coach Jim Rudloff said. "The first half was a great sign ... but we let them hang around.",
George Percy ran for 130 yards for Marblehead, which chewed up Peabody on the ground in the first half and had 334 total yards. They took advantage of short fields on their first two TD drives, getting a 3-yard keeper from QB Josh Robertson and a 3-yard rumble from Percy.
When Robertson hit Connor Cronin for a 10-yard TD with 22 seconds left in the half to make it 20-0, considering Peabody had 38 yards from scrimmage, it seemed all but over.
Credit the Tanner defense's run stuffing by Jaden Nigro, Brendan Smith, Lucas and Dom Anese for turning things around -- an effort made even more impressive by the fact that Peabody was without ace linebacker and captain Kyle Maglione (shoulder).
"We got the look we practiced against and couldn't execute," said Rudloff. "The front was conducive to throwing and we couldn't throw it. We did run it well but when you contrast the halves ... its the same defense and we couldn't do anything against it."
James Doody had 68 receiving yards for Marblehead, Robertson threw for an even 100 and freshman Greg Motorny made a pair of extra points. The Magicians did have two touchdowns called back by penalties, with Peabody ultimately getting stops on those possessions. The Tanners had two fumble recoveries overturned by the officials as well.
Captain Cam Cuzzi led the Tanners with 48 yards on eight carries while sophomores Alan Paulino and Danny Barrett caught some key first downs. Nigro, Nick Vecchio and Lucas had tackles-for-loss.
Rudloff felt his team was gassed throughout the second half and had them running wind sprints in the style of former U.S. Olympic hockey coach Herb Brooks after the final whistle.
"It wasn't disciplinary and it's important the kids understand that," the veteran coach said. "We've got to be in shape. We've got five more cracks at this, and with the coronavirus we may not have any more cracks at it, so we've got to get on the same page."
Marblehead 20, Peabody 13
at Piper Field, Marblehead
Peabody (0-1) 0 0 6 7 — 13
Marblehead (1-0) 7 13 0 0 — 20
M - Josh Robertson 3 run (Greg Motorny kick)
M - George Percy 3 run (Motorny kick)
M - Connor Cronin 10 pass from Robertson (kick failed)
P - Brandon Pszenny 75 pass from Shea Lynch (kick failed)
P - Pszenny 17 pass from Lynch (Joe Swanton kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: Peabody — Cam Cuzzi 4-48, Jordan Thompkins 5-21, Shea Lynch 8-(-9); Marblehead — George Percy 21-130, Connor Cronin 7-57, Josh Robertson 9-47.
PASSING: Peabody — Lynch 12-18-156-2-1; Marblehead — Robertson 14-23-100-1-0.
RECEIVING: Peabody — Brandon Pszenny 5-124, Alan Paulino 3-16, Danny Barrett 2-12, Eli Batista 1-4, Nick Vecchio 1-0; Marblehead — James Doody 4-68, Mark Paquette 2-12, Cronin 3-10, Mitch Correale 2-6, Percy 2-4, Godot Gaskins 1-4.