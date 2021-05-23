PEABODY — It was the first time than many of Peabody High's boys lacrosse players had taken part in a game this big.
Not so for their Saturday opponents from Marblehead, many of whom had done so not only on the lacrosse field in previous seasons, but also in the ice rink and football gridiron this school year.
The end result of Saturday's battle of the unbeatens leaned heavily towards the club with experience.
Senior goaltender J.T. Monahan had an excellent outing with 13 saves while classmate Will Shull powered the offense with four goals as the Magicians took down the host Tanners, 13-6, Saturday on the turf at Coley Lee Field.
"That's a great team and that No. 17, their goalie? He's the glue," said Peabody head coach Leo Shidler of Monahan. "They're just solid all around. There's no weak spot; nothing we can attack. We had to play a perfect game today, and we were anything but that."
Improving to 6-0 on the season, Marblehead also held the North Shore's leading scorer, Jack Houlden (31 goals, 43 points), to just a single goal. Houlden also had to leave the game for a stretch after being felled with an injury in the third quarter, but was able to return in the contest.
"Our original game plan was to shut him off with the short stick, body him up and keep him to the outside," said Monahan, and we did that fairly well in the first half, but he still was getting open. Then we put Remy Poisson on him, and he's just a dog defensively. He can cover anyone in this league anywhere you put him. He did a great job controlling and containing him."
"We expected it," added Shidler, "but we just didn't execute."
Fellow defenders Gresh Bosworth and Sam Anesse, as well as defensive middies Connor Sheridan, Cam Janock, Eddie Johns and Kai Bontaites, worked cohesively with Monahan to help keep the high octane Tanners in check.
"They're working really hard as a unit, which we've really been trying to preach. We have a lot of different guys rotating in, and everyone is following the plan," said head coach John Wilkens after his 215th career victory.
All six of Marblehead's starting attackmen and first line midfielders scored at least one goal as the visitors worked, for the most part, to spread the ball around and look for the best shot. In addition to Shull's four snipes, attack Matt Thompson connected for three goals; Josh Robertson and Mark Paquette scored twice each; Connor Cronin had a goal and two assists, and fellow sophomore Carter Laramie scored once and added a helper of his own.
"There's no one guy carrying the team," said senior middie Mark Paquette, who scored twice. "Everyone gets a touch, we make the easy passes and that results in easy goals."
"(Peabody captain and star defenseman) Drew Lucas is a great player and a great kid, the best pole we'll face all year," added Shull. "So we knew we had to spread it around offensively to have success."
On a warm day in the low 80s, the Magicians wore down Peabody (6-1) physically. The Tanners were playing for the fifth time in eight days, and although they had won each of their previous four contests, Marblehead never let them get within sniffing distance Saturday.
"When you're getting huge saves from big 1-7 here," Shull said, looking at Monahan, "and your D is clearing the ball and you've got Remy dogging, they get tired, we were able to move the ball upfield and work out magic."
"It's a game of runs," added Wilkens, "and there were times we were able to score three straight goals twice and five goals in a row near the end of the game. That makes a difference."
Never trailing in the contest, the two-time defending Northeastern Conference champions also had a noticeable edge in ball possession as sophomore Baxter Jennings won 15 of his 23 draws.
"Baxter had an unbelievable game," said Monahan. "When you have someone like that who's constantly winning faceoffs, you're on offense and they're forced to play defense time and time again. Eventually, they're going to get tired."
Peabody, which trailed 7-3 at halftime and 10-5 after three quarters, got two goals from both senior attack and captain Keenan Madden and junior middie Cam Collins. Anthony Bettencourt also found the back of the net, while Luke Buckley and Lucas had assists.
The two teams will meet again in Marblehead under the lights at Piper Field on Saturday, June 12 (7 p.m.).
"Our boys will learn from this," said Shidler. We'll be back for the next one at the end of the year ... we've never been in a situation like this before, so we'll talk about it and figure things out."
Marblehead, naturally, will do everything they can to prevent that.
"We want to be on top of the NEC again," said Paquette. "That's why we came here and got the job done."