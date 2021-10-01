PEABODY — Friday night's Northeastern Conference crossover clash between Marblehead and Peabody was a lesson in the margin for error.
On the Marblehead side, making mistakes when they already had a four-touchdown lead had that margin wide enough that it didn't stop them from extending their Eastern Massachusetts-best win streak to 12 straight games. On the Peabody side, the paper-thin margin meant each of their mistakes made an upset victory that much more unlikely until it was impossible.
The Magicians were ahead by four scores within 14 minutes of game action and cashed in on three lost Peabody fumbles to win, 35-14, Friday night at Coley Lee Field.
Marblehead remained undefeated at 4-0 and has won seven straight in the modern series against the Tanners (now 1-3).
"They don't need our help," said Peabody coach Mark Bettencourt, whose team scored 14 unanswered and had the football with a chance to get within one score when it fumbled an exchange on a reserve play. Marblehead Liam's McIlory recovered at the 14-yard line, teammate George Percy rumbled in on the next snap, and the rout was back on.
"We had all the momentum and we gave it away. They recover, score in one play and we're chasing three scores again."
Marblehead's early scoring blitz came courtesy of two well designed plays and great reads by senior quarterback Josh Robertson, who threw for 186 yards. The first saw fellow captain James Doody line up in the slot in a three receiver set; Peabody's defensive look had a single high safety to cover both slot men, and the result was a wide open pitch-and-catch for a 44-yard score.
"We had a crosser there to draw the safety and it left the seam open," said Robertson, who has thrown 11 TD's this year and 43 in his career. "It's stuff we put in over the summer and we work on them every day, trying to perfect them in practice."
A fumble recovery by Marblehead's Drew Annese set up a Robertson rushing TD and, after another Magician stop, the QB was it at again. This time a motion and wheel route by Doody drew all the coverage, leaving Zander Danforth wide open for a 26-yard pitch-and-catch and a 21-0 first quarter lead.
"You have plays that'll work against this look or that look," Marblehead coach Jim Rudloff said, "and fortunately for us, Josh made the right reads."
Percy, who ran for 108 yards, scored the first of his two TD's at 9:28 of the second. The Marblehead lead was 27-0 before Peabody had completed a single pass.
The Tanners tried to rally, with Jovante Dailey winning a jump ball in the end zone for a 27-yard TD on the last play of the first half. Dailey opened the second half by intercepting Robertson in his own end zone on another jump ball, setting up Eli Batista's 47-yard TD pass from QB Shea Lynch to make it 27-14.
"It was a great game for Jovante, who we moved from safety to corner," said Bettencourt. "He's got height and agility, and at corner with the boundary as his friend and only a third of the field to worry about, he's going to be in good shape."
Though Peabody's defense got a stop, the second of McIlory's two fumble recoveries effectively ended any comeback hopes. The Magicians were hampered by 13 penalties that cost them 113 yards and were somewhat frustrated by their inability to put the game away after the huge early lead.
"We were kind of a mess on the sidelines, and that's on me. I didn't manage it well," Rudloff said. "It just wasn't the kind of clean game we want to play a month into the season."
Connor Cronin, a junior, caught five passes for 81 yards and had some key stops on defense, where Marblehead did a nice job tackling on Peabody's comeback pass patterns. Sam Annese and Christian Pacheco also played well in the middle of the defense.
"Our motto this year is 'Never satisfied'," said Robertson, who completed 13-of-20 passes. "Every week we have to work harder than the last week. We have to always be getting better."
Peabody, which lost in three consecutive weeks at home for the fist time since 2012, tackled much better than it did in surrendering 55 points to Beverly the Friday prior. Lynch, the junior QB, threw for 183 yards with big games by Dailey (4 catches, 78 yards) and Batista (4 catches, 83 yards). Sophomore Alex Silva added some bite to the running game with 46 yards on 12 carries and defensively, Jordan Tompkins, Mike Perez and Don Kavanaugh stood out.
"Our aggressiveness was much improved. We had an edge. We fought through blocks instead of catching them," Bettencourt explained. "I think we're closer than some of these guys think we are ... we just have to put four quarters together."
Marblehead 35 Peabody 14
at Coley Lee Field, Peabody
Marblehead (4-0);21;6;8;0;35
Peabody (1-3);0;7;7;0;14
Scoring summary
M- James Doody 44 pass from Josh Robertson (Eli Feingold kick)
M- Robertson 4 run (Feingold kick)
M- Zander Danforth 26 pass from Robertson (Feingold kick)
M - George Percy 1 run (kick failed)
P - Jovante Dailey 27 pass from Shea Lynch (Dom Scalese kick)
P - Eli Batista 47 pass from Lynch (Scalese kick)
M- Percy 14 run (Connor Cronin pass from Robertson)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Marblehead — George Percy 14-108, Josh Robertson 9-51, Connor Cronin 5-18 ; Peabody — Alex Silva 12-46, Derek Paterulli 3-17, Daviel Canela 1-14, Jordan Tompkins 3-8, Shea Lynch 3-(-11).
PASSING: Marblehead — Robertson 13-20-186-2-1 ; Peabody — Lynch 13-29-183-2-0.
RECEIVING: Marblehead — Cronin 5-81, James Doody 2-46, Zander Danforth 2-28, Craig Michalowski 3-33, Percy 1-9 ; Peabody — Eli Batista 4-83, Jovante Dailey 4-78, Danny Barrett 2-18, Nick Dresser 1-5.