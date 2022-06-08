MARBLEHEAD — Sam Annese referred to it as an itch that needed to be scratched.
He and his Marblehead High boys lacrosse teams eagerly counted down the time until 6 p.m. Wednesday, when they were scheduled to host Hopkinton High in a Division 2 first round playoff matchup. The visiting Hillers ran into traffic on the way up to the North Shore, though, forcing the game to be delayed by 33 minutes.
“We just wanted to be out there playing,” said Annese, a junior defenseman and captain. “But thankfully, (the wait) didn’t affect us.”
Quite the opposite. The Headers scored five times in a little over five minutes and breezed to a 15-3 first round victory at Piper Field.
Senior attackman and captain Josh Robertson, who was named the Northeastern Conference’s Player of the Year earlier in the day, led the offense with three goals and four assists, while junior attack Carter Laramie added three scores and one helper.
“Carter was shooting really well, and I recognized the slide was coming from his guy early on and trying to feed him as much as I could,” said Robertson, now up to 57 goals, 31 assists and a team-leading 88 points this season.
Goaltender Finn Maniaci was only called upon to make six saves (backup Aiden Thang played the final six minutes) as his defense excelled in front of him.
“We were able to control the tempo of the game,” said Marblehead (16-3) head coach John Wilkens. “We didn’t play our greatest game; we missed a lot of shots. But it’s hard to argue with a 15-3 final score.
“Defensively we did really well,” Wilkins added. “We keyed on Nos. 77 and 5 (Logan Delponte and Owen MacDonald) with quick slides, and it worked out well.”
That defense, comprised not only of Annese but also Charlie Pingree, Elliot Pluss and LSM Eddie Johns (“he does a lot of grind work, gets a lot of ground balls ... he does a fantastic job,” said Wilkins) played air tight in their own end the entire day, not allowing a goal until just 1:25 remained in the third quarter. By that time, the Magicians owned a commanding 11-0 lead.
The home team also won 15 of 19 faceoffs as Baxter Jennings and Cam Waldman — “our two-headed monster” said Wilkins” — gave Marblehead constant possession.
Kai Bontaites added two goals and an assist for the winners, with Cole Gallup, Charlie Grenier and Jennings each finding the back of the net twice.
Sophomore Trevor Payne, who had missed ,most of the season with an injury, netted his first goal this spring as well.
Zander Danforth was stellar as a defensive middie as well. “Whenever a guy is on him,” said Annese, “Zander’s feet are always faster. He’s always on the guys’ hip, too;, and even if his man gets a shot off, it’s from 20 yards out and sails 10 yards wide of our net. He does a great job out there.”
While there’s certainly room for improvement — “we can move the ball faster on offense and hit our shots when we have the opportunities,” said junior middie Connor Cronin — the Magicians will now hit the road to face 7th seeded Minechaug in a second round matchup Friday.
Contact Phil Stacey
@PhilStacey_SN