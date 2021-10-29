MARBLEHEAD — On Marblehead's first drive of the game against visiting Danvers on Friday night, quarterback Josh Robertson threw a somewhat ill-advised pick after getting the ball deep into Falcons' territory.
Great players move past their mistakes quickly, and for the rest of the action, you wouldn't even know Robertson turned one over early.
The senior slinger wound up completing 15 of his next 20 passes to finish with 238 passing yards and two touchdowns. He added a two scores on the ground as the Magicians finished off another perfect regular season with a 34-0 rout of Danvers.
"Our goal was to start fast; unfortunately we came out with that pick and that was my fault," admitted Robertson. "We didn't want that to happen obviously, but you just have to have a short memory and come back strong on the second and third drives and we did that. We capitalized on our opportunities which was good."
Following the opening series interception for Marblehead, Danvers (3-5) actually strung together a nice 12-play, 55-yard drive to eat up the remainder of the first quarter clock and head to the second with a quality scoring chance. But an incomplete pass on fourth and short ultimately stalled what could've been a momentum swinging possession for the Falcons — and it was all Marblehead from there.
The Magicians would then go 70 yards in nine plays, capped off by a 5-yard run from Robertson to paydirt. The hosts' defense then forced a quick 3-and-out, getting the ball back with good field position and finding the end zone again on a 25-yard connection from Robertson to a wide open Eddie Johns. Robertson scrambled away from the defense on the play before making an impressive Pat Mahomes-like jump pass to Johns for the touchdown.
Perhaps the most decisive drive of the contest came the next time the Magicians' offense got the ball. They executed a 2-minute drill with Robertson ripping off a 24-yard scamper across the goal line just before the halftime horn sounded.
"I feel like I definitely got in a rhythm there in the middle of the game," said Robertson. "The whole offense kind of got in a rhythm; everyone was blocking, everyone was running great routes, so offensively we got in a rhythm there and that's how we scored most of our points."
Despite the lofty halftime deficit, Danvers came out and forced a quick 3-and-out on Marblehead's first possession of the third quarter. But they weren't able to capitalize on the other end, and the Magicians made them pay.
This time it was an eight-play, 66-yard drive finished off by Robertson's second passing touchdown of the evening, a 16-yard strike to Connor Cronin, who had nine catches for 103 yards to go with 46 rushing yards. He added a rushing score from 3-yards out late in the third to wrap up the scoring.
"I've been throwing to Connor for a while now, especially over the COVID season we just played so much football," said Robertson. "We threw so many routes, it was basically football all year round during COVID because all the other seasons were cancelled; we did 7-on-7 leagues and just constantly worked. So our connection, and not even just with Cronin, but with (Craig) Michalowski, (Shane) Keough, (James) Doody, all of them. Our connection just built up and we built up a nice chemistry together."
Danvers nearly got on the scoreboard late in the fourth quarter, but with running time in effect they were unable to get one last play off on the goal line. Owen Gasinowski was a bright spot in the loss, rushing for 70 yards on 12 carries, while Brad Wilichowski stood out defensively.
It was a tough setback for the Falcons, who've dropped four in a row but still look to be safely inside the Division 4 playoff field.
"I think you look at some of the teams we played like Swampscott, Masco, obviously Marblehead, they were really good teams," said Falcons head coach Ryan Nolan. "So we have to use those, we have to find out it's about us and find out what we do best and work on that. We just have to build off some of the things we did well and move forward and show some improvement."
For Marblehead, which will host D3 playoff game next Friday night, head coach Jim Rudloff isn't calling it a perfect regular season until they see Swampscott on Thanksgiving in a game that will decide the NEC Dunn title. But he feels they can take a lot out of the competition they faced in the NEC this year, and use that to their advantage as they make a push for Gillette Stadium and a Super Bowl.
"Honestly at the beginning of the year this was the first year in a while that the NEC took a step forward," said Rudloff. "I think all of the teams in the conference this year got a little better and it may not have been pretty at times but definitely from a coaching standpoint, preparing for all of those teams with very good coaches was difficult. These guys beat some really good football teams and we only had two of the games at home. So five away wins I think is something to be proud of and I think it will help us moving forward with all the unknowns of the playoffs."
Marblehead 34, Danvers 0
at Piper Field, Marblehead
Marblehead (7-0);0;21;13;0;34
Danvers (3-5);0;0;0;0;0
Scoring Summary
M- Josh Robertson 5 run (Eli Feingold kick)
M- Eddie Johns 25 pass from Robertson (Feingold kick)
M- Robertson 24 run (Feingold kick)
M- Connor Cronin 16 pass from Robertson (kick failed)
M- Johns 3 run (Feingold kick)
Individual statistics
RUSHING: Marblehead -- Connor Cronin 4-46, Josh Robertson 7-35, George Percy 7-24, Eddie Johns 1-3, James Galante 1-3, Liam McIlroy 1-2; Danvers -- Owen Gasinowski 12-70, Max Gasinowski 4-16, Dominic Baez 3-16, Colin Kelter 3-16, Travis Voisine 10-12, Reagan Little 1-3.
PASSING: Marblehead -- Robertson 17-22-238-2-1, Miles O'Neill 1-2-(-1)-0-0. Danvers -- Voisine 2-10-23-0-0, Max Gasinowski 1-2-1-0-0.
RECEIVING: Cronin 9-103, James Doody 2-62, Johns 1-25, Shane Keough 3-24, Craig Michalowski 1-17, Percy 1-7, Ryan Commoss 1- (-1); Danvers -- Max Gasinowski 1-21, Aris Xerras 1-12, Brady Plaza 1-1.