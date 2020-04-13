Her first season playing in the National Women’s Hockey League left Marblehead’s Lexie Laing with a little bit of unfinished business, so she’ll be extra motivated to be back chasing the Isobel Cup championship next winter.
The team announced Monday that Laing had resigned with the Pride for the 2021-22 season, becoming the club’s second player officially in the fold for next season.
A tremendous rookie campaign that saw Laing earn NWHL all-star honors was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic with Boston sitting in first place in the regular season standings. The former Harvard University standout had 12 goals and 15 assists in 24 games and was one of the league’s top faceoff artists while being generally regarded as one of the game’s best two-way forwards.
“My coaches and teammates with the Pride created a great atmosphere and made every day at the rink worthwhile. Boston really does have the greatest sports fans. It shows every time we have a game, so playing in front of a packed crowd really motivated my return,” Laing said in a Pride news release.
— Matt Williams
