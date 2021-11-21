SHREWSBURY -- Like a simmering cauldron, the Marblehead High football team's offense was just waiting for the right opportunity to bust out.
Saturday afternoon it came to a full boil ... and runneth all over Westfield High.
Senior captain Josh Robertson threw for 275 yards and four touchdown passes, three of those to junior standout Connor Cronin, as Marblehead blasted the Bombers, 40-7, in the Division 3 state semifinals at Shrewsbury High.
Unbeaten in their last 18 games -- tops in the state -- Marblehead advances to the Division 3 Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough (date/time TBA) to take on No. 3 seed North Attleboro, a 28-10 winner over second seeded Billerica Saturday. Prior to that, they'll have an epic Thanksgiving Day for the ages when they play at 11-0 Swampscott, which is also Super Bowl bound in Division 5.
Head coach Jim Rudloff -- winner of 113 games in his 141-game MHS career -- said it was "weirdly good" that his team, not one given to whooping and hollering pregame, was even more quiet than usual Saturday.
"You just got a sense. I didn't hear a single word out of our guys; you could've heard a pin drop," he said. "I took that as a great sign."
After back-to-back 21-7 methodical wins to open the postseason, the unbeaten and top seeded Magicians (10-0) had the breakout game they had been waiting for. They piled up 440 yards of offense while averaging a whopping 8.9 yards per play, never allowing Westfield to get within sniffing distance.
"There was definitely a feeling," added captain A.J. Andriano, who again did an outstanding job heading up Marblehead's offensive line. "Whenever (line) coach (Nick) Broughton is feeling confidence and we have a great day-before-a-game practice, it's a pretty good sign we're going to break out."
Cronin, the mercurial back who may be the most explosive player in Marblehead's vast toolbox of offensive artillery, finished with 137 yards receiving on eight grabs, including touchdown catches of 22, 1 and 56 yards. He also added 78 yards rushing on just six carries and, including a 39-yard kickoff return to set up the Magicians' first touchdown, finished the afternoon with 254 all-purpose yards. For good measure, he also intercepted a pass and unofficially had seven tackles.
"We have so many weapons; I don't know how a defense can prepare for it," said Cronin. "We're hard to defend."
A few new wrinkles put in during practice this past week designed to generate more big plays certainly clicked for Robertson and the MHS offense.
"There was that semifinal energy in the air that really got everyone's blood flowing," said Robertson, who has thrown for 2,098 yards and 26 touchdown passes this season. For his three-year varsity career, he has 4,852 passing yards and 59 TDs while having completed 70.3 percent of his attempts (364-of-518).
"He could call plays for us," Rudloff said of his senior signal caller. "I'd feel pretty confident in that."
The scoring onslaught for Marblehead came, ironically, with a blocked punt by senior captain Craig Michalowski deep in Westfield territory; when the ball rolled out of the end zone, his team was credited with two points. Special teams coordinator Steve Lewis had noticed something in Westfield's punt formation on film early in the week, Marblehead made the adjustments, and the result was Michalowski's momentum swinging block.
Following Cronin's long runback on the ensuing kickoff, the Northeastern Conference titans needed just three plays to make it 9-0 as Robertson found captain James Doody in the left flat for a 27-yard touchdown.
Cronin's first TD grab, just two plays into the second quarter, made it 16-0, and Eli Feingold (who booted 5 extra points) cashed in with a 23-yard field goal on the final play before intermission.
Fifth-seeded Westfield (8-2) scored on the opening drive of the third quarter as quarterback Matt Adamites (135 yards passing) running it in from six yards out. Marblehead wasted little time responding, with Cronin capping off a seven-play, 59-yard drive by snaring a 1-yard scoring toss from Robertson off a bootleg right.
Senior running back George Percy's 1-yard blast up the gut to open the fourth quarter officially made it a rout at 33-7, and Cronin's 56-yard score four-and-a-half minutes later, in which he turned a screen pass into an untouched 56-yard sprint to paydirt, concluded a dominant team performance.
Marblehead got multiple hats to the ball on virtually every Westfield offensive play; in particular, Drew Annese, Liam McIlroy, Sam Annese, Christian Pacheco, Percy and Cronin were particularly aggressive in their hits.