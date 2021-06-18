MARBLEHEAD -- Marblehead High softball coach Johnny Gold recalled how his team had played great playoff games in the past, yet lost.
Friday afternoon the Magicians did not play great, according to the coach, but they came from behind to beat Bishop Fenwick, 4-2, in the opening round of the Division 2 North tournament.
After breezing through the first inning, pitcher Lauren Donovan walked in the first two Bishop Fenwick runs in the top of the second. Those would be the only runs she allowed, though, as she fanned eight batters over the last four innings, including three Ks looking in the top of the sixth.
Donovan allowed just one hit over seven innings, a single by Alani Timson in the fifth.
“The good news is Lauren settled down a pitched very well after those early walks and our defense played exceptionally well,” Gold said. “We tried to kill the ball in the first few innings, and I told them to just get base hits. When we got the base hits we got four runs, so any time you can win in the state tournament we’ll take it.”
Bishop Fenwick, the No. 19 seed, had the bases loaded in the top of the second and scored a pair of runs on free passes to take the lead. Sophia Savino walked, plating Emma Ryder, and Shannon Corcoran came home on a walk to Donovan’s counterpart on the mound, Emma Burke.
As the No. 14 seed, Marblehead (now 8-6) will head to North Reading Monday afternoon for a first round playoff contest against the host Hornets at 4 p.m.
The Magicians started their comeback in the bottom of the second inning. Annika Haley singled to start things off, then stole second and third, with the throw to get her at third missing its mark. Haley came home on the errant play, cutting the Fenwick lead to 2-1.
Marblehead eventually broke the game open with three runs in the bottom of the fifth. Abby Schwartz led off the inning with a single to right and Ila Bumagin moved her to second with groundout. Schwartz came in on a single by Amelia Rogers to tie the game. Jolie Quintana drove Rogers home with a base hit and Ashleigh Maude followed that up with a single of her own, bringing Quintana home.
Gold said everybody seemed to calm down and play better after the second inning.
“It was good to get Annika (Haley) back; she was out for three weeks (with mononucleosis) and really made a difference for us,” Gold added.
Haley had two hits and scored a run for the winners.
For Fenwick coach Michelle Zullo, it was a tough season as her team went 1-13, but the future is bright.
"We started the season with three returners; we have all freshmen and sophomores and they didn’t get a season last year to learn from the varsity players,” Zullo said. “It was tough, definitely a rebuilding year, but we played the last games well and I think you’re going to see something great in the future.
“We just came off a loss in the CCL Cup finals to St. Joe’s, so if you look back to the start of the year with St. Mary’s we’ve come a long way, and to stay close with one of the top teams, we showed a lot."
Seniors Gwen Littlehale, Meg Cabral Emma Ryder and Shannon Corcoran played their final high school game for Fenwick Friday.