BOXFORD — To score points against Masconomet on Saturday, Marblehead High's football team didn't have to dig deep as in breaking out trick plays. The Magicians simply had to go deep.
Two long touchdown passes from junior quarterback Josh Robertson — 46 yards to James Doody and 35 yards to Godot Gaskins, to be exact — unlocked the end zone and Marblehead remained perfect on this Fall 2 season with a 28-6 win over Chieftains at Walt Roberts Field.
Several times Marblehead (6-0) couldn't score close to the end zone. A bad snap at the 1-yard line ended one drive, with the fumble recovered by Masco's Tyler McMahon. A fumble into the end zone (recovered by Sam Nadworny of the hosts) ended another, and Marblehead ran out of time only 10 yards out at the end of the first half.
As it turned out, the Magicians had an easier time scoring the further they were from paydirt.
"It was like we couldn't invent more ways to take points off the board," Marblehead head coach Jim Rudloff said. "It's been the year of the mistake, for everyone, and while we've shot ourselves in the foot a lot the kids executed when they had to."
Back-to-back sacks by Marblehead's Mitch Correale got Marblehead the football to start the second quarter. Robertson, who threw for 291 yards and four touchdowns, hooked up with Doody (169 yards on 5 grabs) to break the scoreless tie and give his team the lead for good two plays later.
Masconomet (now 2-3) got solid games at linebacker from Mat Nadworny and Hayden Canada-Hunt and gave up very little in the run game. That approach left little safety help on the back end, though, and the Magicians thrived in the air while doubling their lead on a deep go pattern to the speedy Gaskins just before halftime.
"It's not a stagnant defense; they give you a lot of different looks," Rudloff said of Masconomet's D. "They were super aggressive and played a lot of man coverages. We can make the calls to adjust to that from the sidelines, but the bottom line is the kids have to execute it. James and Godot both ran great routes."
Defensively, the Magicians were excellent. Captain Cam Janock had at least a half dozen stops and picked off Masco QB Matt Richardson to set up the Gaskins TD.
"Cam's an animal," said Rudloff, whose team had beaten Masconomet 35-19 two weeks ago and had a stouter defensive effort this time around. Middle linebacker George Percy, a junior, chipped in with a tackle-for loss and a couple of loud hits; J.T. Monahan had a strong game on the line; and James Galante had a stop behind the line as well.
Richardson threw for 118 yards for the hosts, finding Owen Barrett for an 18-yard touchdown on the night's final play. Barrett had 90 yards on six grabs and the Chieftains had trouble moving the ball on the ground with a total of 15 yards to show for 18 rushes (including yards lost on two QB sacks).
Masconomet was also plagued by penalties, drawing nine flags that cost them 55 yards.
Sophomore Connor Cronin had both of Marblehead's second half touchdowns on snags of 1 and 3 yards, respectively, from Robertson, who went over 1,000 yards passing on the year and has 15 TD passes. Cronin totaled 93 yards from scrimmage.
The Magicians now turn their attention to fellow unbeaten and arch rival Swampscott for next week's anticipated season-ending showdown.
"Our goal for today was to play mistake-free football and get out healthy," said Rudloff. "Masconomet did a great job of getting the field ready ... Gavin (Monagale, the Chieftains head coach) is a great coach and a better person, and I thought both teams played hard. I'm proud of our kids for keeping their focus and not looking ahead."
Marblehead 28, Masconomet 6
at Walt Roberts Field, Boxford
Marblehead (6-0) 0 14 7 7 -- 28
Masconomet (2-3) 0 0 0 0 -- 6
MHD-James Doody 46 pass from Josh Robertson (Eli Feingold kick)
MHD-Godot Gaskins 35 pass from Robertson (Feingold kick)
MHD-Connor Cronin 1 pass from Robertson (Feingold kick)
MHD-Cronin 3 pass from Robertson (Feingold kick)
MSC-Owen Barrett 18 pass from Matt Richardson (no try)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: Marblehead — George Percy 13-47, Josh Robertson 5-33, Connor Cronin 8-21; Masconomet — Mat Nadworny 8-13, Nick Cantalupo 3-11, Sam Nadworny 3-6, Nick Ciampa 2-5, Matt Richardson 2-(-15).
PASSING: Marblehead — 17-22-291-4-0 ; Masconomet — Richardson 13-25-118-1-1.
RECEIVING: Marblehead — James Doody 5-169, Cronin 8-72, Godot Gaskins 2-36, Mitch Correale 1-15, Miles Smith 1-4; Masconomet — Owen Barrett 6-90, Tyler McMahon 3-15, S. Nadworny 1-8, Cantalupo 2-7, M. Nadworny 1-(-2).