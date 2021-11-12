MARBLEHEAD — The Marblehead High football team has a motto on the back of their training shirts that reads, 'Never satisfied.' It's something the Magicians strive for each and every day and serves as motivation for when they step on the field for game night.
In Friday's Division 3 state playoff quarterfinal against Northeastern Conference rival Masconomet, both the Magicians' coaching staff and players felt they didn't live up that standard. Yes, they got the win, a 21-7 decision, but at times the overall effort and drive wasn't up to par.
"The energy was high in the first half; we came out firing, did what we had to do and the line was great, Josh (Robertson, the team's quarterback) was dialed in, running backs, receivers ... everyone was just all tapped in," said Marblehead senior wideout James Doody, whose team took a 21-0 lead into halftime before being shut out after the break.
"But I think we came out with a slightly different approach in the second half ... and we usually don't. I don't know what it was, but we lulled a little bit and that definitely hurt us. It came down to missing some blocks, some penalties that we shouldn't have had, myself included. I had two holding calls that I should not have had. So I have to work on that this week, we all do, and we have to come back stronger and get ready for Westfield."
The top seeded and still unbeaten Magicians (9-0) will face No. 5 Westfield (8-1) in the Division 3 state semifinals next week (date, time and location TBA), and that's what counts. But it's clear they feel they have a lot of work to do over the next six days if they're going to keep their 17-game unbeaten streak -- and their season -- alive.
Despite the admittedly lackluster performance over the final 24 minutes, the Magicians still did enough to come out on top against a strong Masco team.
Following a slow start for both teams that resulted in four straight 3-and-outs combined, Marblehead was able to capitalize on quality field position following a Masco punt to open the scoring late in the first quarter. Starting at the Chieftains' 39-yard-line, the hosts churned out a five-play touchdown drive capped off by a 7-yard rushing score by Robertson.
The Magicians' defense continued to shine after that, forcing another 3-and-out before stringing together a 10-play, 70-yard scoring drive as senior running back George Percy got in on the action with a 1-yard touchdown plunge.
"In the first half we did a great job. The kids did a great job, it was phenomenal and I have nothing but praise for the way the defense played in the first half," said Marblehead head coach Jim Rudloff.
Remarkably, Marblehead defeated Masconomet four separate times on the gridiron in 2021: twice during the truncated 'Fall 2' season back in the spring, in the regular season this fall, and again on Friday night.
Still unable to get their offense going, the visiting Chieftains were once again forced to punt from deep in their own end following the Percy score. That set up Marblehead at midfield, and Robertson connected with James Doody for the play of the game shortly thereafter.
Dropping back to pass, Robertson tossed a dime down the sidelines to the athletic Doody who hauled it in with two hands. The latter then found a seam, put his head down and trucked a defender over on his way to a 47-yard touchdown catch and run.
"Josh threw a great ball. He was dialed in all game and I knew he was going to deliver," recalled Doody. "So I got the ball, there was a man on my hip and it was just me, one defender and the end zone. It was either get hit or give the hit. So I just put my head down, put him to the ground and went into the open grass and scored.
"I'll see it on film and hopefully dissect it a little bit more, but it was an awesome moment, very sweet."
Rudloff called the physical catch and scamper one of the best plays he's ever seen.
"I was amazed," he said. "I had fun watching it."
As good as Marblehead was in the first half, Masconomet (7-3) showed just as much fight in the second.
The Chieftains' defense in particular really stepped up, bringing the heat on the line and making things extremely difficult for Robertson. As a unit, Masco's front line produced multiple sacks after recess and a number of tackles for losses to boot.
On the opening drive of the third quarter, Marblehead moved down to the Chieftains' 1 -- only to be stopped on four straight plays that included a pair of big sacks, the final of which coming from Adam Kostas.
The visitors' D forced another turnover on downs on the Magicians' next offensive possession, and one more in the fourth quarter as well in what was a praiseworthy second half performance overall.
"I think there's a lot of pride in these kids," said Masconomet head coach Gavin Monagle, whose team does not have a Thanksgiving Day opponent and thus played their final game of the 2021 season Friday.
"It came down to that; we couldn't go out like that. (Marblehead) is very capable of putting up another 20 on you in a heart beat and they almost did. But we had a great effort. (The goal line stop) showed a lot of heart and that's what we were looking for. They showed a lot."
Masco finally got into the end zone early in the fourth quarter on a lengthy drive that extended from the previous frame. Quarterback Matt Richardson connected with Tyler McMahon for a 22-yard gain up the middle on fourth down near midfield, and four plays later the duo connected from 6-yards out for the touchdown.
The Chieftains would get the ball back once more before it was all said and done, but Craig Michalowski came up with an interception to all but seal the deal.
Marblehead was aided by junior Connor Cronin's 96 rushing yards as well as Robertson's efficiency throwing the ball (15-for-19 for 179 yards) in the win.
Now it's on to Westfield, a team Rudloff and Co. don't know much about.
"Literally nothing," Rudloff said when asked what he knows about the next opponent. "I'll have to go home and Google them and I don't mean that as an insult; I'm sure the people in Westfield are wondering where Marblehead even is. So I'll have to figure it out, but we'll be ready for that game and maybe this was a good wakeup call for us; maybe it's exactly what we needed."
As for Masco, which closes the season out at 7-3, there was a lot to be proud of from the great run that was. The Chieftains were also without star running back Mat Nadworny the last few weeks and were able to get past a talented Walpole team before ultimately bowing out in competitive fashion on Friday night.
"Really pleased with the kids and really happy," said Monagle. "Tremendous group of seniors that have been through a lot the last four years. They had some great wins ... just a super group of kids, all character kids all the way through. Can't say enough about them."
Marblehead 21, Masconomet 7
at Piper Field, Marblehead
Masconomet (7-3);7;14;0;0;21
Marblehead (9-0);0;0;0;7;7
Scoring summary
MHD- Josh Robertson 8 run (Eli Feingold kick)
MHD- George Percy 1 run (Feingold kick)
MHD- James Doody 47 pass from Robertson (Feingold kick)
MAS- Tyler McMahon 6 pass from Matt Richardson (Toal Lodewick kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Masconomet — Matt Richardson 12-50, Sam Nadworny 6-7, Will Shannon 5-4; Marblehead — Connor Cronin 12-96, George Percy 10-23, Josh Robertson 10- (-8).
PASSING: Masconomet — Richardson 13-26-97-1-1; Marblehead — Robertson 15-19-179-1-0.
RECEIVING: Masconomet — Tyler McMahon 5-46, Toal Lodewick 1-24, Sam Nadworny 4-13, Owen Barrett 2-13; Marblehead — James Doody 3-74, Craig Michalowski 2-38, Percy 2-31, Shane Keough 3-18, Cronin 4-16, Eddie Johns 1-2.