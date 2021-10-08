BOXFORD -- With under two minutes to play in Friday night's clash of unbeatens, Marblehead faced a 4th-and-5 from the Masconomet 13-yard line.
At that point, the Magicians were nursing a six-point advantage, having stormed back from a halftime deficit to take the lead. A field goal would likely put the game out of reach, but with the way the visitors were playing down the stretch, head coach Jim Rudloff opted to go for it.
"It was one of those things where you're showing the kids you have faith in them," said Rudloff.
The veteran leader was rewarded by his players as quarterback Josh Robertson dropped back to pass, avoided the blitz, and threw a dime to junior Connor Cronin in the corner of the end zone. The decisive touchdown, Cronin's fourth of the game, put the final stamp on an impressive 33-21 triumph.
"We were in the huddle and were thinking about a field goal, but coach Rudloff said he trusts our offense more than anything. So we went out and saw what look they'd give us," recalled Robertson, who finished the game with 157 passing yards and added a rushing touchdown to boot. "We liked that they gave us a man look, so we cooked up a man (coverage) beater and it worked out very well.
"This is a huge win," added Robertson. "Masco is an amazing team; they played phenomenal tonight. So to beat a good team like this will be really good for us."
Cronin finished with 110 yards on 11 carries, scoring on runs of 40, 3, and 14 yards.
While Marblehead (5-0) got the last laugh, it was the host Chieftains (4-1) who roared off to a spectacular start.
Opting to receive the opening kickoff, Masco went 73 yards on 11 plays as sophomore Sam Nadworny capped off the drive with a 33-yard touchdown reception from senior quarterback Matt Richardson. The Chieftains would add another touchdown two drives later as the elder Nadworny brother, senior Mat, ripped off a 47-yard score after a series of dekes at the line of scrimmage.
"I thought we were able to run a little bit, throw a little bit and find some openings there in the first half," said Masco head coach Gavin Monagle. "Matty (Richardson) threw the ball well, and I thought we had some good balance there to start."
Marblehead would get on the scoreboard before the first quarter was up as Cronin ripped off a 40-yard run of his own including a few broken tackles on his way to the end zone.
Both teams were then forced to punt on the first two drives of the second quarter, before Masco strung together a textbook nine-play, 66-yard drive, capped off by a 17-yard passing connection from Richardson to tight end Tyler McMahon. The Chieftains then got a clutch interception in the end zone from Sam Nadworny to go into the locker room with a 21-7 lead.
"We came out slow. Their defense played great," said Robertson. "Credit to Masco; they're a great team. We're not used to playing from behind; we usually start well, start fast, but today that wasn't the case and they took it to us in the first half. But I think our team responded really well."
Indeed they did.
Marblehead completely flipped the script early in the third, beginning with a touchdown drive on their opening possession. That one was Cronin again on a 3-yard plunge.
But perhaps the play of the game came on defense, as Drew Annese snagged an interception on the ensuing Chieftains' drive to give his team the ball back on the Masco 25-yard line. His offense capitalized quickly, as Cronin ran one in from 14 yards out to knot things at 21-apiece.
"We knew we got the ball to begin the second half, so honestly we were calm and didn't fold," said Robertson. "We said we needed to have energy coming out in the second half because the energy was low in the first half. We wanted to score on that opening drive and we did ... and things just snowballed on top of that from there."
Riding the momentum, Marblehead's defense held strong from there. The Magicians would then add another touchdown -- a brilliant scramble and score from 34 yards out by Robertson -- to take a six-point lead (the extra point was blocked), before putting the nail in the coffin with that well executed 4th-and-5 play.
"We haven't had to do this, come back like this," said Rudloff. "So this was a great with for us in that regard. Everyone got a lot out of this; it was much better than if we had won 40-0, so I'm really happy with it."
Rudloff singled out the play of James Galante at cornerback, who battled hard all night long and was "representative of what we did as a team."
"Last two weeks he's gotten beaten by bigger kids on some fade balls, but he's our best corner," said Rudloff. "He's a good player and didn't hang his head, didn't give up. We gave him the game ball tonight."
For the other side, Masco proved that they were for real; they just fell a bit short against a very good team that's now won 13 straight games dating back to last season.
"You have to play a perfect game against them," said Monagle, whose club got excellent work out of McMahon and Corin Canada-Hunt up front. "We played a hard nosed game, but it wasn't perfect. But I'm really proud of the kids; they were tremendous and battled the whole way through."
Marblehead 33, Masconomet 21
at Masconomet
Marblehead (5-0);7;0;14;12;33
Masconomet (4-1);14;7;0;0;21
Scoring summary
MAS- Sam Nadworny 33 pass from Matt Richardson (Andrew Saumsiegle kick)
MAS- Mat Nadworny 47 run (Toal Lodewick kick)
MHD- Connor Cronin 40 run (Eli Feingold kick)
MAS- Tyler McMahon 17 pass from Richardson (Lodewick kick)
MHD- Cronin 3 run (Feingold kick)
MHD- Cronin 14 run (Feingold kick)
MHD- Robertson 34 run (Kick blocked)
MHD- Cronin 13 pass from Josh Robertson (2-pt pass failed)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Masconomet -- Mat Nadworny 12-74, Matt Richardson 8-26, Sam Nadworny 10-20, Jack Mitchell 1-4; Marblehead -- Connor Cronin, George Percy 10-63, Josh Robertson 6- (-13).
PASSING: Masconomet -- Richardson 12-22-203-2-1; Will Mitchell 1-3-3-0-0; Marblehead -- Robertson 13-20-157-1-1.
RECEIVING: Masconomet -- Tyler McMahon 5-95, Owen Barrett 4-71, Sam Nadworny 2-30, Toal Lodewick 1-4, Mat Nadworny 1-3; Marblehead -- Cronin 6-57, Craig Michalowski 2-50, James Doody 2-29, Brady Lavender 3-21.