The Northeastern Conference held its annual swimming championships on Sunday evening and a number of local athletes shone in the pool.
Here’s a breakdown of the top individual medalists and placers. The team results weren’t tabulated on Sunday night.
Girls 200 Medley Relay
Marblehead’s team of Brooke Wager, Song Waitekus, Clementine Robins and Anna Coleman took first overall in a time of 1:56.19, followed by Masconomet’s Sophia Weiner, Cecelia Robbins, Finn Berquist and Bella Takata in second (1:59.51).
Boys 200 Medley Relay
Marblehead reigned supreme here, too, as Jack Grady, Nate Rosen, Cole Brooks and Logan Doody took first place in 1:48.11. Second place again went to Masco, with John Zeeh, Daniel Voner, Colin Panagos and Andrew Voner (1:55.57) getting it done. Danvers’ team of Spencer Keyes, Eric Zhang, Major Adair and Alex Cotter was third in 2:01.25.
Girls 200 Freestyle
Marblehead’s Clementine Robins was first overall in 1:58.11, followed by Beverly’s Karli Atwood (2:02.79) and Marblehead’s Bella Takata (2:03.51).
Boys 200 Freestyle
Masconomet’s Daniel Voner was victorious here in 1:50.76, followed by Marblehead’s Cole Brooks (1:51.68) and Swampscott’s Stepan Ignatiev (1:55.34).
Boys 200 IM
Beverly’s Ryan McFadden won easily here in 2:03.81, followed by Marblehead’s Gary Podstrelov (2:10.43) and Gregory Podstrelov (2:14.34).
Girls 200 IM
Masconomet’s Paige Panagos (2:14.64) touched first and was trailed by second-place Brooke Wager (2:15.28) of Marblehead and her teammate Song Waitekus (2:17.82).
Girls 50 Freestyle
Marblehead’s Anna Coleman was the top local finisher, finishing second in 25.45 to narrowly lose to Gloucester’s Caroline Mckay (25.08). Third place went to Marblehead’s Brinleigh Callahan (28.15).
Boys 50 Freestyle
Beverly’s Zachary DaSilva-Grondin won the event in 23.66 seconds, followed by Danvers’ Alex Cotter (24.77) and Marblehead’s Alex Shub (25.43).
Girls Diving
Masconomet took the top two spots, with Meghan Murr (228.35) securing the best score followed by teammate Willa Paglierani (199.70). Peabody’s Madeline Murray (181.15) snared fourth place.
Boys Diving
Peabody’s Theo Roan dominated for first place with a score of 243.70, followed by Marblehead’s Jack Grady (188.05) and Masconomet’s Zachary MacDonald Wolff (185.45).
Girls 100 Butterfly
Paige Panagos of Masconomet was first in 1:01.53, just ahead of second-place finisher Finn Berquist of Marblehead (1:02.84). Swampscott’s Lucy Brown grabbed third (1:05.16).
Boys 100 Butterfly
It was Marblehead Cole Brooks who won here in 56.75 seconds, followed by Masco’s Colin Panagos (56.98) and Marblehead’s Gary Pdstrelov (57.37).
Girls 100 Freestyle
Marblehead’s Anna Coleman won in 55.79 seconds, edging out Beverly’s Karli Atwood (57.07) and Gloucester’s Caroline Mckay (57.36). Marblehead also took the fourth and fifth spots with Sophia Weiner and Cecelia Robbins.
Boys 100 Freestyle
Marblehead’s Logan Doody came out on top in 51.18 seconds to edge out teammate Owen Torstenson (56.58) and Masco’s John Zeeh (59.16).
Girls 500 Freestyle
Marblehead’s Clementine Robbins won in 5:18.89, followed by Peabody’s Kelly Uribe (5:31.63) in second.
Boys 500 Freestyle
Beverly’s Ryan McFadden was the winner in 4:56.70, followed by Masco’s Daniel Voner (5:07.23) and Marblehead’s Will Cerrutti (5:24.77).
Girls 200 Freestyle Relay
Marblehead’s team of Song Waitekus, Finn Berquist, Clementine Robins and Bella Takata won in 1:48.17; another one of the Magicians’ teams was third in 1:53.33, that one consisting of Saylor Caruso, Grace Mortensen, Brinleigh Callahan and Madeline Auerbach.
Boys 200 Freestyle Relay
Marblehead’s Owen Torstenson, Gary Podstrelov, Gregory Podstrelov and Nate Rosen were first in 1:43.18, followed by Masco’s Colin Panagos, John Zeech, Andrew Voner and Daniel Voner (1:43.72). Peabody’s Jake D’Eon, Theo Roan, Nicolas Everitt and Maxx Berry (1:56.40) were third.
Girls 100 Backstroke
Marblehead’s Brooke Wager won here, too, finishing in 1:02.79 to edge out Peabody’s Kelly Uribe (1:03.17) and Marblehead’s Sophia Weiner (1:03.33).
Boys 100 Backstroke
Jack Grady of Marblehead won in 55.86, followed by Masco’s Colin Panagos (56.45) and Marblehead’s Logan Doody (57.46).
Girls 100 Breaststroke
Marblehead took the top three spots, led by Bella Takata in first (1:11.37), Song Waitekus in second (1:11.51) and Grace Mortensen in third (1:13.99).
Boys 100 Breaststroke
Peabody’s Bryan Uribe came out on top in 1:09.54, followed by Marblehead’s Gregory Podstrelov (1:10.58) and Nate Rosen (1:14.41).
Girls 400 Freestyle Relay
Marblehead’s team of Clementine Robins, Brook Wager, Sophia Weiner and Anna Coleman dominated with a time of 3:53.03. Second place went to Beverly (4:03.08) while third went to Peabody (4:09.70).
Boys 400 Freestyle Relay
Marblehead’s Jack Grady, Gregory Podstrelov, Logan Doody and Cole Brooks won in 3:32.50; Magician teammate Owen Torstenson, Ezra Reid, Gary Pdstrelov and Will Cerrutti were second (3:58.94).
■■■
Bishop Fenwick competed in the Cara A. Buckwell Memorial Catholic Central League Championships over the weekend at UMass Dartmouth, with the girls team finishing third overall. The meet was named in honor of former Fenwick swim coach, Cara Linehan Buckwell, who passed away from cancer in 2017.
First place finishes for the Crusaders went to Audrey Waldinger in the 100 backstroke (1:03.68), as well as the 200 medley relay team of Waldinger, Hannah Ryan, Hannah English and Meredith Yuhasz (1:59.27). Waldinger’s time in the backstroke was good enough to qualify for states.
In the 200 freestyle, Yuhasz finished second overall in 2:01.88; in the 200 IM, Ryan was fifth to lead the way in 2:28.99; in the 100 butterfly it was English who grabbed fourth for her team in 1:06.12 to qualify for North sectionals. Waldinger added a third place finish in the 100 free (58.04) while Yuhasz was second in the 500 free (5:17.32). The 400 free relay team of English, Ryan, Waldinger and Yuhasz also qualified for states with a time of 4:01.41.
