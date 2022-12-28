The Marblehead High boys and girls hoop teams recently arrived back home after a trip down to Orlando, FL for the annual KSA Events Classic tournament.
The entire week was unquestionably an experience to remember for all those involved, and it wouldn't have been made possible without the school's "Tip Off Night" fundraising event back on December 9.
Sponsored by the Friends of Marblehead Basketball, the event celebrated the start of the basketball season for all boys, girls, youth and middle and high school programs. Over 200 young student athletes were in attendance to enjoy some games, shooting competitions and drills on the court with the current varsity players, as well coaches and teachers. All proceeds went directly to the Friends of Marblehead Basketball, whose goal is to provide financial support and awareness on all Marblehead basketball programs.
In addition, Boston Celtics mascot Lucky the Leprechaun was in the building to greet kids and show off his basketball wizardry. The Celtics also generously provided their 2008 Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy, which all kids were able to see and get a picture taken with.