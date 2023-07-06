A large crowd of onshore spectators are expected to have a pristine view of the start of the 39th biennial Marblehead-to-Halifax Ocean Race this Sunday.
Five boats from Marblehead will be part of the 2023 fleet: Chariad from the Boston Yacht Club, Hall Pass and Eos from the Eastern Yacht Club, Fast Company III from the Corinthian Yacht Club, and Hafa Adai from the Marblehead Yacht Club.
The 70-plus yachts will start near Halfway Rock and head west toward the shore, turning south just off Marblehead Neck before turning again at Tinkers Rock to set a course for Halifax, Nova Scotia, crossing the starting line at 1 p.m. The race course is 363 miles.
The best places for onshore viewing will be Chandler Hovey Park and Castle Rock on Marblehead Neck.
Among the entire fleet there are 14 boats over 50 feet, including the 75’ Brooklyn Boat Yard Isobel, the 68’ Mills Space Monkey, the Naval Academy’s Reichel Pugh Kodiak, and the 60’ Lyman-Morse Windwalker. (A full list of entrants can be found on the race website https://www.marbleheadtohalifax.com/).
“These yachts are spectacular under sail”, Scott Sarazen, Vice Commodore of the Boston Yacht Club and co-chair of the MHOR, said in a statement. “If the wind and weather are favorable, we hope as many people as possible will enjoy the sight.”
The race committee is asking that pleasure boaters be respectful of the starting course and stay behind the floating red marker buoys.
There will be approximately 25 Spectator Control Boats, as well as Coast Guard, Coast Guard Auxiliary, Marblehead Harbormaster assisted by the Salem Harbormaster as well as volunteers from the yacht clubs patrolling the starting area and each of the turn marks. There will also be two Royal Canadian Navy vessels: the HMCS Glace Bay and HMCS Moncton, which will escort the racers to Nova Scotia.
Yachting enthusiasts can follow the progress of the race on the website as each competitor will be equipped with a GPS transponder. The progress of each yacht can be tracked on the MHOR website, and replay of the racing sequence can be made during and after the race ends.
The United States Naval Academy team sailing the 66-foot sloop, Zaraffa, won the most recent Marblehead-to-Halifax Ocean Race when it was held in 2019.