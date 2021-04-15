Marblehead to Halifax sailing canceled; alternative races planned

The biennial Marblehead to Halifax ocean race has been cancelled for this summer due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Organizers at the co-sponsoring Boston Yacht Club and Royal Nova Scotia Yacht Squadron made the decision last week after being unable to get clarity about when the U.S./Canadian border might reopen. The border has been closed to non-essential travel since March 2020.
The race was scheduled to start in Marblehead Harbor on July 11.
In place of the international race, both clubs are planning separate ocean races that will have similar start times but avoid international borders. Despite their disappointment, MHOR organizers are excited over the idea of creating a new race with similar but more accessible distance sailing challenges.
“Due to the current situation with COVID, we don’t have enough clarity on whether current restrictions at the Canada/U.S. border will change to allow the race, even though we have been in regular contact with border authorities," the joint regatta committee said in a statement. "We are concerned that we won’t have time to properly prepare for the race or give our competitors ample time to prepare their yachts when or if the restrictions are lifted before July.
The MHOR committee described their decision as “sad,” but promised that the storied 363-mile race from Marblehead to Halifax will be back in 2023.