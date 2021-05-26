DANVERS — It was water and Gatorade that did in the Danvers High softball team on Wednesday afternoon.
Ace pitcher Lauren Donovan of visiting Marblehead fell in the third inning and it turned out she was dehydrated. She immediately started taking fluids and after a back-and-forth battle that saw a number of lead changes, Donovan returned to the mound in extra innings and put away the side to save the Magicians' thrilling 9-7 win.
“I was super dehydrated and a I drank a lot of water and a lot of Gatorade, I was so excited to get back out there really, Grace (Martin) pitched tremendous,” Donovan said. “I really felt bad when I came out, but was super excited to get back out there and help the team get the win.”
Tied 7-7 going to extra innings, Marblehead (4-3) pulled ahead on a sac fly by Jolie Quintana and an RBI single by Ashleigh Maude. They'd taken a 7-5 lead in the sixth when Quintana delivered a 2-run double and Maude added a run scoring double of her own.
Danvers (also now 4-3) was undaunted. Senior captain Brooke Grassia roped a double to score Emily Goddard and Ashley Clark to force extra innings.
“I think we gave them some runs, and we left a lot of people on base, we made some mistakes and Marblehead capitalized on them,” Danvers coach Colleen Newbury, whose team won an equally thrilling 7-6 game against these Magicians Monday, said. “We’ll get back to practice and work on the little things, the basics and move forward.”
It was 3-0 Danvers early when Grassia scored on an error in the first. In the third, Kaylee Marsello drove home Ava Gray and inch runner Ava Messana scored on a sac fly by Goddard and the home team was up three after three.
Marblehead picked up two on the fourth with Quintana and Maude delivered the first of their many run scoring hits. Danvers stretched the lead to 5-2 when Grassia singled and scored and fellow captain Becky Zellin hit a triple.
The Magicians got right back in it in their half of the fifth, Dylan Kerble walked, advanced to third on a single by Ila Bumagin. Kerble scored and Bumagin moved up a couple of bases on an error, Bumagin came home on sac fly by Quintana. Marblehead was hanging around at 5-4, but had not been in the lead yet.
Grace Martin pitched admirably in the middle innings while Donovan was getting rehydrated.
"They could have just mailed it in on a hot day, but the didn’t and I’m so proud of them,” Magician coach Johnny Gold said. “Lauren wanted to get back out there and she did and she was great.”
Makayla Cunningham pitched well for Danvers and Grassia even made a rare relief appearance.