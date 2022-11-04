MARBLEHEAD — Think of the Marblehead football team's seven regular season games as a tricky thousand-piece jigsaw puzzle. Week by week they worked at it and eventually, the four corners started to come together; then some of the trickier pieces that make up the bulk of the design.
But in Friday night's playoff opener against Whitman-Hanson, every single piece in that sometimes confounding puzzle slid perfectly into place.
The eighth seeded Magicians were buzzing on defense, clicking on offense and put forth their unquestioned best showing of 2022 by squashing visiting Whitman-Hanson, 35-0, before a loud and boisterous crowd of 1,200 plus at Piper Field.
"We watched a ton of film on them all week and knew exactly what their game plan was, and our defense, you could see it, they knew every single play they'd run," said running back Eddie Johns, who scored a pair of touchdowns.
Despite running just 15 plays in the first half (compared to 35 for the Patriots), Marblehead scored on all of its possessions during that time and took a 21-0 lead into the break and was never seriously challenged thereafter.
They also got the longest play in the 115-plus year history of MHS football: a 99-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Miles O'Neill (12-of-14, 258 yards passing) to Chris DeWitt to electrify both the home sidelines and the crowd.
As a result, the defending Super Bowl champions earned a quarterfinal date with top seeded Milton (8-0) —coached by former Swampscott head man and frenemy Steve Dembowski — next Friday in Milton (6 p.m.).
"This week was probably the best week of practice we've had all season," said senior captain Sam Annese, a monster on defense with three tackles-for-loss, including sniffing out a fake punt attempt by Whitman-Hanson (4-5) that led to his own team's first score one play later. "We'd stay on the lower field talking to everyone 15-20 minutes after every practice. Then something flipped, everyone's attitude changed, everyone was locked n from the top to the bottom of the roster ... and everything came together tonight."
The Magicians' defense — Annese, Dillon Rowe, Jack Aneshansley, and Jake Scogland up front, Christian Pacheco, Aidan Tardie and Nick Whitaker as the inside backers with DeWitt, Shane Keough and Elliot Pluss on the outside, Brooks Keefe and Baxter Jennings at cornerback, and Connor Cronin and Crew Monaco (who had an INT) the safeties — were as aggressive as they have been all season, flying to the ball and gang-tackling whenever possible. So while the Panthers finished with 164 yards and 13 first downs while controlling the clock for long swaths of time, in the end it all seemed inconsequential.
"I noticed it immediately where the kids were hitting harder, the tackling was much better — the kids were wrapping up, they were dropping their hips rather than dipping their shoulders down. You saw it right away."
Following the turnover on downs after Annese stopped the fake punt, O'Neill dropped back, got great protection and lofted a 35-yard pass over the top to Zander Danforth. The first of Greg Motorny's five extra points made it 7-0.
"That was something we saw on film we thought we could do," acknowledged Rudloff.
Johns (60 yards on 10 carries) doubled that lead with a 15-yard run late in the first quarter. He took a handoff right, saw a wall of defenders and reversed course, taking it across the grain and into the end zone. He then capped off a seven-play, 71-yard drive but going three yards up the gut in the late stages of the second quarter.
"He ran hard all week in practice and we (coaches) noticed it," Rudloff said of Johns. "If there was a Player of the Game, it was Eddie. He ran hard tonight, he took creases ... he made our decisions easy because he made things work."
After Marblehead's Jennings intercepted a Whitman-Hanson pass at his own 1-yard line (that had been tipped by Keefe), O'Neill threw a swing pass to DeWitt in the right flat. Approximately 15 seconds later, he was getting mobbed by his teammates after the unexpected score gave his team a 28-0 lead.
"(Wideout) Ryan Commoss set up a great block for me," said DeWitt. "I just got by their first guy and took off, made a cut (around the WH 45-yard line) and that was it."
Cronin finished off the scoring with an easy pitch pass from O'Neill, taking it around left end from five yards out.
"Tonight was a big statement win," said Johns, whose team finished with 362 yards of offense
"It's obviously great to win tonight, but who cares if we don't go any further?" added Annese. "If we have a bad week of practice and go out there and and lay an egg (against Milton); the season's done (and) for seniors, it's over. That's why I say every single week needs to be the best week of practice you have in your life. The second the film comes out, we need to be on our laptops, watching two hours of film a day, doing everything we can to prepare for Milton."
Marblehead 35, Whitman-Hanson 0
Division 3 Round of 16
at Piper Field, Marblehead
Whitman-Hanson (4-5);0;0;0;0;0
Marblehead (7-1);14;7;7;7;35
Scoring summary
M-Zander Danforth 35 pass from Miles O'Neill (Greg Motorny kick)
M-Eddie Johns 15 run (Motorny kick)
M-Johns 3 run (Motorny kick)
M-Chris DeWitt 99 pass from O'Neill (Motorny kick)
M-Connor Cronin 5 pass from O'Neill (Motorny kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Whitman Hanson — Evan Casey 6-27, Cam Burrows 7-26, Will Frazier 7-19, Trevor Googins 7-8, Johnny Walker 1-(-1); Marblehead — Eddie Johns 10-60, Bernardo Bannis 4-15, Connor Cronin 2-14, Miles O'Neill 3-6, Yandel Garcia 1-5, Nate Berry 1-3, Will Corsini 1-1.
PASSING: Whitman Hanson — Burrows 10-21-85-0-2; Marblehead — O'Neill 12-14-258-2-0.
RECEIVING: Whitman Hanson — Patrick Dolan 2-25, Brendan Moore 4-23, Frazier 2-18, BradenKain 1-13, Sam Pace 1-6; Marblehead — Chris DeWitt 2-106, Zander Danforth 3-61, Cronin 4-53, Johns 1-33, Bannis 1-6, Ryan Commoss 1-(-1).