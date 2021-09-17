LYNN — For whatever reason, the Marblehead High football squad was admittedly sluggish out of the gate Friday night at Lynn Classical.
The Magicians went three-and-out on their initial drive before allowing the hosts to garner good field position on the ensuing punt and score on the very next play. It was certainly an uncharacteristic start for MHS, but not one they'd allow to affect them the rest of the evening.
"The most troubling thing was that opening drive; we just weren't ready," said Rudloff, whose team actually allowed Classical to march down the field on the game's first possession before recovering a fumble that ultimately led to the three-and-out. "We just weren't ready to go. I don't know if it was the 6 o'clock game, we also had a late night practice last night ... there were just a lot of different weird things that maybe led to it."
Whatever the reason, it was all sent to the wayside by halftime as Marblehead stepped on the gas offensively and built a big lead. They went on to score five touchdowns in the opening half en route to an eventual 54-20 drubbing of the Rams.
Junior tailback Connor Cronin went for 114 total yards and three touchdowns while senior captain and quarterback Josh Robertson looked sharp under center, completing 10 of his 17 passes for 169 yards and two scores and rushing for 88 yards and two more scores in the big win.
"A positive was that we looked so bad on two drives in a row , then flipped it around," added Rudloff. "I told the guys I was proud of them for that. I thought they showed a lot of resiliency; I mean, we were getting pummeled and there was nothing good happening on those first two drives, but we did a nice job of shutting them down after that. And the kids deserve a lot of credit, because they were really getting punched in the mouth."
Following Marblehead's first score of the game, a 10-yard run to paydirt from Cronin, it was virtually all Magicians.
The visitors forced a punt on the ensuing Lynn drive, then went 51 yards in five plays as Robertson found Cronin for a 32-yard score and their first lead, 13-6. Classical responded once more with a textbook, 74-yard drive of their own that ended with a touchdown pass from quarterback Brian Vaughan (21-for-31, 181 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs) to Darren Omoregie from four yards out.
But that would be about all she wrote for the Rams offensively.
Marblehead went on to earn first-half touchdowns in the following ways: Robertson to Eddie Johns (26-yard catch and run), Cronin on the ground (from 1 yard out), and a 57-yard punt return for James Galante.
"Offensively we did a lot of good things without trying to be too tricky," said Rudloff. "We ran when we needed to run, we threw when we needed to throw and we didn't get greedy in one area or the other. We didn't try to do anything outside of what we would normally do, and that just comes from our kids doing a really nice job of executing the stuff we had."
One of the turning points of the action came midway through the second quarter when, in a one-score game, Classical opted for a fake punt run from deep in their own territory on a 4th-and-long situation. The play was swallowed up at the line of scrimmage by a slew of Marblehead defenders, and led to an easy touchdown drive thereafter.
It was a strange turn of events in a game that at the time, appeared to have the making of a surprisingly competitive tilt.
"Being only Game 2 we didn't see anything on tape that showed us that," Rudloff said of the surprise fake punt. "But sometimes you're fortunate on stuff like that because on a punt what can happen is when the punter runs it straight ahead like that, your kids are in lanes and they just continue on their lane and run right past the (the punter). So we were fortunate to get the stop there."
Marblehead picked up right where it left off after intermission, scoring on the first drive of the third quarter as Robertson ripped off a nice 20-yard scamper to the end zone. A Classical turnover on downs led to another quick Marblehead score as Robertson found some open space and reeled off a 53-yard touchdown run to make it 47-12 and effectively put the game out of reach.
Following an interception by Andy Palmer, Marblehead would score again, this time a 14-yard run from Galante, who played extremely well throughout. Johns added another Marblehead pick early in the fourth quarter, and Lynn wrapped up the scoring on the final drive of the game as Vaughan found Kyle Durant for a 22-yard pass in the end zone.
Eli Feingold made all but two of his extra point tries while earning some reps at tailback late in action, while Miles Oneill completed two passes under center to close out the game for Marblehead as well. Defensively, Cronin was a beast, while the defensive line and cornerbacks did a nice job of limiting the long plays for Lynn after the slow start.
Marblehead 54, Lynn Classical 20
at Manning Field, Lynn
Marblehead (2-0) 13;20;21;0 — 54
Lynn Classical (1-1) 6;6;0;8 — 20
LC- Darren Omoregie 36 pass from Brian Vaughan (rush failed)
M- Connor Cronin 10 run (Eli Feingold kick)
M- Cronin 32 pass from Josh Robertson (kick failed)
LC- Omoregie 4 pass from Vaughan (rush failed)
M- Eddie Johns 26 pass from Robertson (Feingold kick)
M-Cronin 1 run (Feingold kick)
M-James Galante 57 kickoff return (kick failed)
M- Robertson 20 run (Feingold kick)
M- Robertson 53 run (Feingold kick)
M- Galante 14 run (Feingold kick)
LC- Kyle Durant 22 pass from Vaughan (Vaughan rush)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: Lynn Classical: Brian Vaughan 10-69, RJ Faessier 5-42, Kyle Durant 1-0, Darren Omoregie 1-0; Marblehead: Josh Robertson 5-88, George Percy 9-70, Connor Cronin 7-44, James Galante 3-39, Eli Feingold 3-11, Andy Palmer 1-0.
PASSING: Lynn Classical: Vaughan 21-31-181-3-2; Marblehead: Robertson 10-17-169-2-0, Miles O'Neill 2-2-17-0-0.
RECEIVING: Lynn Classical: Omoregie 9-86, Marquese Avery 8-58, Durant 4-50; Marblehead: Cronin 5-70, James Doody 2-46, Craig Michalowski 2-37, Eddie Johns 1-26, Zander Danforth 1-5, Aven Denbow 1-2.