PEABODY — It took five thrilling sets to determine a winner in the volleyball battle between two of the Northeastern Conference’s best, Marblehead and Peabody, Tuesday night.
The visiting Magicians took the final set, 17-15, on a kill by Keira Sweetnam to capture a 3-2 victory at the Peabody High fieldhouse.
The Tanners might have come out on the short end, but there were no losers in the hard fought fight that featured long volleys, with every point hotly contested.
The deciding set was tied eight times, the last at 15-15 after an Abby Bettencourt kill for Peabody. But the visitors took the next point on a Julia Potvin block and Teaghan Kay kill to go up 16-15, then put it away.
“This is an awesome win,” said Marblehead (10-2) coach Killeen Miller. “Peabody battled so hard; that’s a talented group of kids. They dominated the fourth set, so it’s really nice to come back and overcome that with the win.”
Keira Sweetnam, a senior setter who was the Salem News Player of the Year as a junior, had 25 kills while teammate Isabel Wabno had seven as well as an incredible 45 digs. Potvin and setter Tamya Johnson had 20 assists apiece.
“I play on a club team with Bo and Abby Bettencourt,” said Sweetnam. “Both are amazing players and have so much heart. We got blown out by Peabody in the fourth set, but were able to battle back. We knew we could do it if we kept working together.”
Marblehead had a 2-1 lead after three sets, but it was all Tanners in the fourth. They shot out to a 5-0 lead and never trailed. All three Bettencourt sisters — Bo, Abby, and freshman Lizzy, along with captain Maddie Castro — played key roles in the 25-6 win. The home team had a large cheering section of students and scored 10 straight points to go ahead, 17-4. Later senior captain Bo B. had seven service points including two aces, and Lizzy B. delivered a pair of kills to ice it.
Abby had 30 assists and 13 kills while Bo finished with 14 kills and five aces. Lizzy Bettencourt had 13 kills, and Castro chipped in with five. Michaela Alperen and Allie Flewelling combined fir 38 digs. Lauryn Mendonca added three kills and three blocks for the Tanners.
“This was a super exciting game,” said Peabody (8-3) coach Lisa Keene. “We had some big performances and it was super exciting. Their libero (Caitlin Parkman) battled all the way to get to some balls I never thought she had a chance to save. As for Sweetnam, she’s just an amazing athlete, and looking at her you’d never think she had that much power.”
All game Sweetnam blasted the ball over the net for a lot of kills, especially in the third and fifth sets, but many times Bo Bettencourt was able to handle it and send the ball back over the net. Every point was fiercely contested, and players on both teams threw themselves on the court in an attempt to keep the play alive. This intense battle should help both teams going forward.
Marblehead won the first set, 25-17 led by Johnson’s serves and kills, but Peabody came back to take the next, 25-17 with the deciding point on an Abby B. kill. The third set was even closer, tied a dozen times, the last at 26 all before two big kills by Sweetnam, who dominated from start to finish. MH took a 2-1 lead, but it was far from over.