James McCarthy and Thomas Rockett were teammates on the diamond at Marblehead High and now they've teamed up again -- this time for a new podcast.
"Inside the Lines" features these two college baseball players talking sports and the latest episode is all about their seaside hometown. Fellow Marbleheaders Jake Kulevich and Doyle Somerby are the guests, as the two pro hockey players chat about their journeys through the college ranks and into the American Hockey League.
Kulevich recently signed a new contact with the Bakersfield Condors (the top farm team of the Edmonton Oilers) while Somerby was honored as the AHL's Man of the Year for his outstanding charity and community work while playing for the Cleveland Monsters (affiliated with the Columbus Blue Jackets).
McCarthy and Rockett's other episodes so far are chats with pro athletes Ben Bowden, a Lynn English grad who won a College World Series at Vanderbilt and now pitched in the Rockies system, and Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki.