Earning a shut out victory on the soccer pitch is always an accomplishment to be proud of.
Doing so in 11 straight contests on the way to a championship victory? That’s almost unheard of.
Such was the case for Marblehead native David Armini and his Northfield Mount Hermon squad. The former St. John’s Prep standout anchored his new team’s defense at center back, helping them completely shut down opposing offenses in a dream run that concluded with a New England Prep School Athletic Council (NEPSAC) Class A Championship this fall.
Northfield won their quarterfinal matchup against Bridgton Academy, 3-0, before upsetting No. 3 seed Worcester Academy 1-0 in double overtime in the semis. In the title bout, Armini’s squad finally allowed a goal, but were able to overcome it en route to a 2-1 victory over top-seeded Taft in penalty kick fashion.
“We started off really well scoring a a minute or two in and then held on until halftime,” Armini said of the championship bout. “But a couple of minutes into the second half we finally conceded our first goal in 11 games which was honestly a shock; we kind of forgot what that was like and to make matters worse we got a red card from an attacking player. So to play all the way through double OT a man down and defend without conceding another goal was poetic of our season as a whole. Just being rock solid back there even with a guy out.”
Armini’s defensive prowess for the prep school power this past season should come as no surprise. He played a key role for St. John’s Prep’s defense a season ago, helping them earn seven shutouts in a COVID-19 shortened campaign that saw them claim a Catholic Conference regular season crown.
Opting for a post-grad year at Northfield Mount Hermon, Armini continued to impress. Not only did he help his team earn that Class A championship, but he was one of just 19 players across New England to be named to the Class A All-NEPSAC all-star team.
Armini certainly deserves a lot of credit for his steady performances on the back line, but humbly declared that it was a full team effort on that side of the ball.
“I think honestly we just a fantastic back line. Between (goalie) Tyler Krongard, Huey (Miller), Zach (Britton) and then some other guys that came in as well, it was just a great group effort. Defending is all about playing as a unit and we’re all great friends off the field and were able to work as a cohesive unit during games,” he said.
So what’s next for Armini?
After he returns from winter break he’ll get right back into the thick of it with regular training and practicing on his skills. Not because he’ll be playing another year at Northfield, rather in preparation for the next level.
Armini is committed to continue his soccer career at Division 3 Williams College beginning next fall. The defensive stalwart says he received offers from plenty of other schools, including some Division 1 programs, but felt Williams offered the best balance between academics and high level soccer.
Williams is known for its stellar liberal arts programs and athletically the school competes in the ever-competitive New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC).
“First and foremost when you talk about Williams you talk about the academics,” said Armini. “I’ve always valued academics and understood that if I could use soccer to get into a fantastic school that was a big thing. Coach (Steffen) Siebert and coach (Matt) Davis laid out a great plan and saw what I could do for the program; it just felt like a place I could really fit in with.
“I wasn’t really focused on Division 1 vs. Division 3; I had offers from both,” he continued. “But this was a program I felt I would have the most fun with and there’s not necessarily a big skill gap between Division 1 and Division 3.”
Armini is confident in his ability to perform at a high level, but also knows he has plenty to improve on as he enters the collegiate ranks. He’s already had the chance to meet some of the players on the team and has been in regular contact with current team member Keel Brissett, who formerly played at Northfield Mount Hermon.
“The NESCAC is an infamously very aggressive and physical league, so I just want to get bigger and stronger in general,” said the 6-foot-3 Armini. “I want to work on being a threat offensively, particularly with headers, as well as being able to spread the ball out wide with passing. Being quicker with that at the next level is something that can make you stand out as a player and a team.”
Off the field, Armini plans to study political science or something in the law realm as he aspires to be a lawyer in the future. At 18 years old, his career both athletically and academically is just getting started.
Contact Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.