Connor Cronin, a senior captain and midfielder from Marblehead who has 68 goals, 39 assists and 101 points so far this season while leading the unbeaten Magicians (18-0) to its fifth straight league title, was named Player of the Year in the Northeastern Conference for boys lacrosse.
Cronin was joined on the NEC’s All-Conference team by Marblehead teammates Finn Maniaci, a senior goalie and captain; senior defenseman and captain Sam Annese, and senior middie and faceoff ace Baxter Jennings.
In addition, John Wilkens of Marblehead was picked as the NEC Boys Lacrosse Coach of the Year.
Masconomet senior captains and twin brothers Colin Dillon (goalie) and Tristen Dillon (long stick middie) were also named All-Conference. So was Beverly senior captain, middie and faceoff specialist James Silva, Danvers senior captain and middie Colby Dunham, Peabody junior captain and LSM Johnny Lucas, senior middie Jason Codispoti of Swampscott; and Winthrop middies Alex Daignault (senior) and Robert Rich (junior).
The NEC Dunn Division all-stars were senior middie Eddie Johns, senior attack Carter Laramie, and senior defender Eliot Pluss of Marblehead; senior attack Gavin Lawrence and senior middie Mason Simpson of Beverly; senior midfield/faceoff specialist Anthony Curcio of Peabody; senior defenseman Jaxson Vogel of Danvers; and senior attack Cooper Easley and senior middie Will Mitchell of Masconomet
Those chosen as NEC Lynch Division all-stars were eighth grade goaltender Vincent Milano of Salem; senior defenseman Eli Zaklin and sophomore defenseman Jay Domelowicz of Swampscott; senior defenseman Nick White and junior attack Colby Jewell of Gloucester; and senior defenseman Welvis Acosta, senior attack Jack Hayes, and sophomore middie Michael Holgerson of Winthrop.
FINAL NEC BOYS LACROSSE STANDINGS
NEC DUNN
School Record
Marblehead 12-0
Beverly 8-4
Masconomet 6-6
Peabody 5-7
Danvers 4-8
NEC LYNCH
School Record
Winthrop 9-2
Swampscott 6-6
Gloucester 3-8
Salem 0-11
League games only