Jackson Downey of Marblehead, a junior at Proctor Academy in New Hampshire, has been named to the All-Evergreen League football all-star team.
A safety for the Hornets, Downey led the team in tackles in addition to intercepting four passes.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound strong safety helped Proctor to the top of the Evergreen League standings. In three of their key victories Downey made game-changing plays; against the defending NEPSAC champions from St. Paul’s School, he recovered a fumble on his own 1-yard line in the late stages of to preserve the Hornets’ win. Against The Canterbury School he had two interceptions, and added a momentum-changing pick to help defeat New Hampton.
The big, physical defensive back with terrific speed is already drawing a lot of college interest, including from some Division 1 FCS programs. He is among more than 20 players who return to the gridiron for Proctor next fall.