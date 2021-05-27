Marblehead's Downey earns top student-athlete award at Cushing Academy 

Jackson Downey of Marblehead, a sophomore at Cushing Academy in Ashburnham, has been honored by the school as its Wayne F. Sanborn Award winner, given to the top student-athlete in each class.
Downey, who stands almost 6-foot-2 and weighs 190 pounds, is a speedy safety and wide receiver on the Penguins' football team, having started for two years. He's also a smooth skating defenseman on its varsity B hockey team, and a hard hitting defensive midfielder for the boys lacrosse team.
The prestigious award is given to the student-athlete showing "the highest proficiency in the advancement of athletics and Cushing Academy." It also takes into account the leadership qualities, being a good teammate, sportsmanship displayed, and overall integrity of the recipient.
The oldest son of Patrick (a former NFL player out of Beverly via Bishop Fenwick) and Andrea Downey, Jackson was honored during a ceremony at the school. His parents were notified a few days beforehand by school administrators that he would be betting honored by the school, but didn't know exactly what for, said his father, until they watched the ceremony virtually.
"To have their football coach (Wayne Clarke) call me and say that Jackson is not only a big-time player but also a great kid, a great leader and teammate, I was so proud of that," said Pat Downey.
Cushing is dropping its football program, so Downey will be transferring to Proctor Academy in Andover, N.H. to continuing his schooling and three-sport athletic career. He will be going there as a junior, and hopes to play college football upon his graduation in the spring of 2023.
||||