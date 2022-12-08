Marblehead's Jackson Downey, a two-time all-star safety at Proctor (N.H.) Academy who is committed to continue his gridiron career at the University of New Hampshire, has been chosen First Team All-New England Prep School Athletic Conference (NEPSAC) as well as First Team All-Evergreen League.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder had 61 tackles for the Hornets to go along with two interceptions, four forced fumbles and seven tackles for loss. He also had 334 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns at wide receiver, helping Proctor (8-1) win both the Evergreen League title and a 34-7 win over New Hampton in the Ken Hollingsworth Bowl.
Downey, who made the honor roll at Proctor this past semester, will be making his official visit to UNH this weekend. Before he graduates, he'll also suit up for the Hornets' boys lacrosse team in the spring.