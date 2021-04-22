Marblehead's Ernst sets facility record at Providence

A.J. Ernst is not used to running as fast as he can.
That may sound strange given the number of races he's won and records he's broken starting at Marblehead High, at the University of Virginia and now at Providence College as a graduate student. But there's an art to winning races, strategizing against opponents rather than the clock, and all-out sprints aren't often called for.
With the coronavirus pandemic still ongoing, though, the NCAA is having fewer regional races with more stringent qualifying times. That meant that Ernst and his fellow harriers haven't just been running against each other but against the clock, too.
In his most recent competitive mile, Ernst blew away both. He set a facility mile record at Providence's Hendricken Field, winning the Ocean State Invitational in 4:00.64. That mark is currently tops in the Northeast region and 47th nationally (converted to 1500 meters).
"This year its down to 32 people in the East region. Normally it's 48, so we felt like we needed to hit a top time to qualify," Ernst explained. "In the sport right now, you're not just competing against the people on the track with you, but also against people in Mississippi, Florida, everywhere. We didn't want to be chasing the time later, so we pushed the pace."
Ernst wasn't the only former Northeastern Conference MVP to set a facility record at the Ocean State Invitational. Peabody's Marcelo Rocha won the 5,000 meters by over 25 seconds, blazing his way to a 13:55.98 that broke the mark by over 10 seconds. His 5K time is currently fourth in the Northeast and 68th in the country; he also ranks 6th in the region and 55th in the country in the 10K.
"It's been awesome running down here with a fellow North Shore guy," Ernst said. "Marcelo ran a great 5K, and he ran a really great 10K down at the Raleigh Relays."
For Ernst, finding a home at Providence has been great. After high school, he ran for four years at Virginia with great success, earning All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors in cross country (2019) and indoor track (2020). He was twice an All-Southeast Region honoree, but after earning his bachelor's degree wanted to come closer to home.
Providence had the business administration he was looking for. Between missing a season at Virginia with a broken foot and losing last spring when everything was cancelled by COVID-19, he'll get two years of racing eligibility for the Friars and their legendary coach, Ray Treacy.
"Honestly Ray is one of the best, if not the best, coaches in the world," Ernst said. "The location, being back in New England, and the chance to help me start my career with the program Providence has was great, too."
Doing most of his training and running by himself over the summer because of the pandemic, Ernst felt refreshed and rejuvenated while getting a short break from the rigors of competition. He was also to scale back his mileage and focus on some strength work while getting ready to compete as a Friar.
"It felt like I wasn't burning the candle too much," Ernst recalled. "I definitely didn't mind running by myself; it kept things as safe as possible. It let me reset, mentally, and was a little refreshing."
While he didn't run any races during the winter season, he made his PC debut at the Raleigh Relays in North Carolina and clocked a 3:45.55 in the 1500 meters (good for second place).
"That was my first race in over a year," said Ernst, who feels great at 1500 meters but could stretch out to the 5,000 or 10,000 meter races after next fall's cross country season. "I feel great right now and am really looking forward to the rest of the season. I'm also so grateful to the coaching staff here; they've done a really good job with our training."
