Marblehead's Furey heading to Northeastern to continue hockey career 

The road to play Division 1 college hockey has made many pit stops in Kyle Furey's still blossoming career.
Starting at the Whack-a-Puck level in Marblehead Youth Hockey, it's taken the elite defenseman to the Islanders Hockey Club, then Malden Catholic for first two years of high school before transferring to Lawrence Academy and repeating his sophomore year. He skated for the Spartans for two years while also playing in the offseason for the Cape Cod Whalers. When COVID-19 halted prep school hockey this winter, Furey made the move to the United States Junior Hockey League to suit up for the Youngstown (Ohio) Phantoms.
The many miles logged on Joe and Katy Furey's vehicles and the various uniforms that their 6-foot, 170-pound son has worn over the years paid off when he accepted an offer to play for the Huskies of Northeastern earlier this month.
"It's been a really fun month ... more of a relief than anything," said Furey, who'll turn 19 years old on Feb. 5. "My mom went to Northeastern, so it's been a dream to go there forever.
"It was a tough decision, but one that I feel is the right fit for me — so I jumped on it."
A two-way blue liner who can jump up into the play while never shirking his defensive responsibilities or shying away from physical play, Furey estimates that Northeastern had "probably seen me play 30 times or more" over the last five years. Those eyes watching his development as a player, he feels, were a big reason why he'll be headed to Huntington Avenue.
"A month or so ago NU called to check in and asked me how it's going out here in Ohio. I had been waiting for that call for a long, long time," said Furey, who also had drawn interest from other Division 1 colleges such as Quinnipiac and UConn. "I got a chance to talk to (associate head coach) Jerry Keefe, who told me how they see me in their plans and gave me information about the school and the team itself.
"We then did a Zoom call with the coaches and my parents after that so we could all get to know each other, and it worked out really well. We got everything wrapped up in about two weeks."
A right-shot defenseman, Furey has five assists in 18 games played for Youngstown, including his first 2-point performance in a 5-2 win over the Chicago Steel this past Saturday.
Ironically, he hadn't planned on going to the USHL in 2020-21 despite being drafted by Youngstown in Phase 2 of the league's draft last season. A third and final year at Lawrence was the original idea before the pandemic scrapped that.
"I went out to Youngstown in August for the main training camp, then was invited back for the team camp in September," said Furey, whose younger sister Jackie is a junior at Governor's Academy in Byfield. "I worked through that, saw guys get cut and traded, but made it. It's a huge jump from prep schol; there are some 21-year-olds in the league, and every kid has skill and can make a play out there. It's a grind every night, and you have to be on your game. But it's also a lot of fun to compete."
One of his Phantoms' teammates, forward Riley Duran of Woburn, previously played with him at both MC and Lawrence. Duran was drafted by the Bruins in the sixth round of last October's NHL Draft. Furey lives with the team's other Massachusetts native, Belmont's Mike Brown, with the same billet family.
Adjusting to the higher level of play, Furey said he's honed his game defensively. That means having a good stick all over the ice, covering opponents in front of his own net and using his body to gain leverage and/or the puck has all added to his resume.
A fan of Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk's style and path to the NHL, Furey went out of his way to thank many of his previous coaches who helped him reach this point, including Bill Shull (father of current Headers captain Will Shull) and Scott Garfield (dad of ex-MHS captain Jacob Garfield) in Marblehead Youth Hockey; Mike Bisconi of the Islanders; John McLean, who won multiple Super 8 titles at Malden Catholic (where Furey's father went) and also coached him on the Isles; and Robbie Barker at Lawrence.
"They've all been important steps for me in the process," said Furey, who'll take his marching orders from Jim Madigan and his staff when he gets to Northeastern.
When that will be, however, is up in the air. Because of the ongoing pandemic, the NCAA has given college seniors a fifth year of athletic eligibility, so at this point there's no telling who might be staying or leaving the Huskies for the 2021-22 campaign.
Furey is applying to Northeastern admissions for this fall, but realizes he may have to wait another year before officially entering the school — and either way, he'll be fine.
"It's a crazy time right now and you just have to roll with it," he said. "There's no rush; my plan was to still be at Lawrence now, but I'm here (in Youngstown) and it's worked out great. If they want me here another year to develop and work on my game in the USHL, that's fine. If they want me at Northeastern, I'd love to be there. I'm comfortable either way."
