St. John's Prep didn't dominant only the slalom or the giant slalom at Wednesday's state alpine ski championships at Berkshire East.
The Eagles controlled both. With best combination of the two events of any boys team in Massachusetts, they were crowned state champions with a total time of 302.91 to top the second place Marblehead boys at 313.71.
First in the team standings in both events, the Eagles had three of the top eight racers in the slalom: Josh Haarman (third, 48.92), Owen Mclain (7th, 49.9) and Henry Coote (eighth, 50.51).
In the GS, meanwhile, the Eagles were paced by Haarman (8th, 49.88) and Sam Charette (9th, 50 seconds).
Marblehead's Baxter Jennings was one of the top racers among all boys, winning the state slalom title for a third straight season with a time of 46.51 seconds. He finished second in the GS by just .02 of a second with a time of 48.65.
Jennings was one of only two boys to finish in the top five in both events, with the other being Hamilton-Wenham's Will Harrington (5th, 49.42 and 4th, 49.11).
The Magicians, who compete in the Mass. Bay Ski League East, also got good runs in the slalom from Tyler Dana (51st, 51.01) and Thomas Svencer (46th, 54.8). In the GS, Dana was 54th and Svencer 69th with more than 125 skiiers racing.
Masconomet's Ethan Daly and David Palmer both finished in the top 100 in the slalom.
In the girls championship, Marblehead was the runner-up by three seconds behind girls champion Mohawk Trail. Masconomet was also fifth in the team standings.
Cate Honos from Marblehead won the state title in the GS in 49.28 seconds while finishing second in the slalom (47.98). Courtney Hoguet picked up seventh in the slalom (50.62) while Sydney Hamilton was 25th. Ginger Guy and Grace Arnold also raced well.
Masconomet (champions of the North Shore Ski League) was led by Amanda Schneider (12th, 51.69), Megan Riley (21st, 53.03) and Haley Serafino (65th) in the slalom. The Chieftain GS crew was paced by Serafino (44th) and Hannah Mitchell (48th).
Individually, Hamilton-Wenham's Evie Bernard had an amazing showing with a fourth place finish in the slalom (49.78) and a sixth in the GS (51.15).