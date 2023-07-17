Tamia Johnson and Cody Selvais, student-athletes who were members of Marblehead High School’s recently graduated Class of 2023, have been chosen as this year’s recipients of Sterny’s Way Scholarships.
These $1,000 scholarships are given annually in memory of David Stern, a former Marblehead youth sports coaching legend and a supporter of the arts. Stern passed away in 2009.
Johnson, the Sterny’s Way Arts Scholarship winner, completed an impressive four years at Marblehead High. She excelled academically, graduating with a 3.31 grade point average. She also served as a leader inside and outside the classroom as a three-year class officer, as well as a participant in several sports teams, clubs and activities, including the Peer Mentor Program. As a Peer Mentor, she played an important role in helping Marblehead High freshmen get acclimated academically and socially to high school.
An active member of the METCO Program, the Boston resident attended Marblehead Public Schools since the fourth grade. At Marblehead High, Johnson’s activities and accomplishments were essentially limitless.
She was a committed member of the cheerleading, gymnastics and lacrosse teams, serving as captain of the 2022 fall cheerleading team as well as the 2022 gymnastics team. As captain of the cheerleading team, she created the halftime routines for both the varsity and junior varsity squads. Johnson also led fundraising efforts for the gymnastics team and assisted both the boys’ and girls’ lacrosse teams by videotaping their games to help the coaches improve the performance of their teams.
Johnson volunteered at several food shelters and nursing homes, including My Brother’s Table in Lynn, the Lafayette Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Facility in Marblehead, Community Servings in Jamaica Plan, and Cradles to Crayons in Quincy. She also worked as a gymnastics instructor and camp counselor at the Marblehead-Swampscott YMCA.
At Marblehead High, she developed a deep passion for the film industry through her coursework in film production, film studies and studio production. Johnson will take her talents to the west coast this fall, attending San Diego State University with plans to major in Film, New Media, and Television Production.
Selvais, the winner of the Sterny’s Way Sports Scholarship, had a similarly impressive Marblehead High career.
A member of the National Honor Society, Selvais graduated with a 4.1 GPA and was a member of the High Honor Roll every quarter of his MHS career. He also received the 2022 Principals Award (one of only two recipients), the 2033 Excellence in Mathematics Award, and the Margaret Jancsy Award for leadership and serving as a role model to other students.
He served as a three-year member of the Marblehead High Debate Club, and was a two-year member of the Student Council and Marblehead Community Outreach Club. He will be attending UMass Amherst this fall and major in marketing.
Like Johnson, Selvais found time to give back to the community as a Peer Mentor and a member of the Best Buddies program. He founded a mental health support group for fellow students to help those struggling with remote learning and other academic and social challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Selvais was a four-year member of the Magicians’ baseball program and also played football and basketball at the JV level. He volunteered with the town’s youth sports programs by coaching a 12-year-old boys’ flag football team for four years.
Sterny’s Way, Inc., a 501©(3) charitable organization, appreciates the community’s continued support to fund the annual scholarships of $1,000 to a student who has shown dedication to the Arts (music, dance, fine arts, etc.) and a second scholarship to a former Marblehead Youth Softball or Marblehead Youth Baseball player.