Marblehead's Koopman twins gearing up for big season with Providence College hockey

Staying mentally tough. It's a mantra that's preached to the members of the Providence College men's hockey team on a near-daily basis.
That maxim will undoubtedly be put to the test this winter as the Friars, along with the other members of Hockey East, attempt to play their seasons while the coronavirus pandemic continues. Their scheduled opening game at Lowell was postponed last Friday because of COVID-19 concerns at the host school, and it's unlikely to be the last such instance.
Kyle and Matt Koopman know all about staying mentally tough. The 22-year-old twin brothers from Marblehead have ventured far and wide on their respective hockey journeys; now, as college juniors, are eager to make a difference for the Friars on a nightly basis.
Kyle, the older of the two brothers by 12 minutes, is looking to get into his first NCAA contest when Providence begins its season Friday afternoon (4 p.m.) at Boston College. The 6-foot, 190-pound defenseman spent the second half of last season practicing with the squad after being summoned from the British Columbia Hockey League's West Kelowna Rockets and worked hard over the summer to make himself game ready.
"The No. 1 thing for me was getting up to the speed of the college game," said Kyle, a business management major who is minoring in finance. "This summer I focused a little less on heavy weight training and more about speed stuff: a lot of resistance band work, a lot of circuits. I think it's made a huge difference; I can feel that I'm a lot faster on the ice and having an easier time processing plays."
Matt Koopman, a 5-foot-10, 178-pound winger, is already a veteran of 56 games with the Friars after joining the team midway through the 2018-19 season from the Waterloo Blackhawks of the United States Junior Hockey League. After potting five goals and five assists in 34 games of last year's pandemic-shortened season, he's hungry to build upon those totals.
"I'm chomping at the bit to play our first game. I think we all are," said Matt Koopman, who played at both Marblehead High and after transferring and repeating their sophomore seasons, at the Berkshire School with his twin brother before heading out to the USHL.
"Each year, you want take another step forward; that's my mentality," he added. "I'm always trying to get quicker; the speed aspect is what I really bring to the table. But I also want to be stronger on the puck, winning battles and stronger with my stick. I want to bear down when I have chances around the net that result in goals."
Friars head coach Nate Leaman, whose club is coming off of back-to-back 24-win seasons, said he's been very impressed with the preseason play of both Koopmans heading into this weekend's home-and-home opening series with BC.
"Matt's looked great this week. I'm really excited for him this season," Leaman, who guided Providence to the 2015 NCAA title at the TD Garden in Boston, said. "He's looked more comfortable this year and more poised with the puck. He doesn't look like he's thinking, just playing, and because of that his speed is coming through a lot more than in the past.
"Kyle, he has very good smarts for the game," added Leaman. "He's had a real good preseason as far as doing things well. When we introduce new things, he picks them up quickly. Kyle always shows up and battles hard every day, and he has developed. I think he's put himself in a good position to play in games."
Joining the rush
That latter statement might be easier said that done, considering Providence has all but one of its defensemen back from a year ago (including Newburyport's Ben Mirageas). Kyle Koopman knew that before stepping foot back on campus in late summer, so he put in the work before he got there to give himself the best chance to crack the lineup.
With ice not available to players until July and gyms closed because of the pandemic, the Koopmans went across town to their cousin Jake Kulevich's and worked out with the American Hockey League defenseman in his garage. They focused on strength and speed, using everything from aerodyne bikes to weightlifting reps to achieve their goals.
"Kyle looks like a new player this year, honestly," said Matt, the youngest of the four hockey playing sons of Doug and Jo-Mary Koopman. "All that work over the summer really shows. One of the first practices we had this year (in Providence), he crushed one of our guys in open ice with a clean hit. He's a lot quicker on his feet, too, and is able to jump up into the rush and play offensively."
Those traits have been evident to Leaman, too. "Joining the rush has been an area of emphasis for Kyle, and he's done a real good job with that," he said. "In another scrimmage a month ago he jumped up and made the play on the game-winning goal. With his IQ, he's good at picking those spots."
Admitting he "feels like a different player" this season, Kyle Koopman wants to make statements at both on the offensive and defensive ends of the ice. Working with Kulevich, a former captain at Division 1 Colgate who now skates for the Bakersfield (Calif.) Condors in the AHL, certainly helped him.
"Seeing how hard he worked off the ice and how he takes such good care of his body and his conditioning, it's definitely something that rubbed of on me," said Kyle. "He skates so well for a guy his size (6-foot-3, 210 lbs.), and training with him I picked up a lot of things that I've tried to incorporate into my own game.
"Right now, I'm on the cusp of cracking the lineup. With another year of learning our systems and improving my speed, I feel a lot better of terms of where I peg getting into the lineup and hopefully making an impact. I've prepared myself well so when the time comes, I'll be ready."
Man-down responsibilities
Matt Koopman will be in the everyday lineup, a left-shot winger whom Leaman says has "elite speed". The social science major (with a business innovation minor), who lives with his brother and four teammates in one of the school's hockey dorms, will likely skate left wing on a line with former Lawrence Academy standout Craig Needham of Medford and freshman Chase Yoder of Texas.
"I want to bring offense, drive to the net and add to those totals I had a year ago," said Matt, who said he took "thousands and thousands" of shots this summer to work on his accuracy and strength. "Playing smart in my own end is big; being an upperclassman, it's knowing where to be at all times. I want to show my all-around game and chip in more offensively."
Leaman said he's adding penalty killing duties to Matt Koopman's plate this season and has been happy with what he's seen so far in practices.
"Using his speed to dictate plays, whether or not he has the puck, is a big part of Matt's game," said Leaman. "Getting in hard on the forecheck, getting up ice to pressure guys, winning the puck back for us and clearing the zone on the PK ... we're looking for Matt to do all of those things."
The twins were able to go home to Marblehead following a Thanksgiving morning practice, bringing a few teammates with them for turkey and roast beef before heading back later that day. They'll miss not having their parents and grandparents, Alex and Barbara Kulevich, intently watching from the stands with the current no-fans mandate, but like knowing they can all watch on TV or livestream.
"It's already been a different season with all the changes, but we know it can be a great one for us," said Matt Koopman. "I know we're both really looking forward to getting going."
