Marblehead's Locke qualifies for first-ever Mass. Am Championship

Less than a year ago, Marblehead's Brendan Locke took to the links for his freshman golf campaign at Saint Michael's College.
The former Northeastern Conference all-star admittedly struggled a bit out of the gate, particularly on the greens with his putter. But after switching to a TaylorMade flat stick, Locke began to roll it much better and, in turn, saw his scores begin to drop.
After sprinkling in a pair of mid-80 scores early on in the fall, he carded a smooth 70 (2-under par) to finish second overall in the Northeast-10 Conference Championship in early October. Locke was looking forward to a successful spring season, but when that was wiped out by COVID-19, he had to find other ways to keep his game sharp heading into the summer.
One club that he knew he could continue to practice with while courses remained closed? The putter.
"I putted a ton on carpet during quarantine and was really rolling it well, rolling it confidently," said Locke, "and I feel like I've carried that over to the summer."
With his drives remaining firm and his iron play long and consistent, Locke had all the pieces to put together solid scores throughout the summer. Most recently, he qualified for his first-ever Massachusetts' Amateur Championship (which starts Monday) thanks to a 1-over par 73 at Haverhill's Renaissance Golf Club last week.
Locke was one of just 10 golfers to make the cut at Renaissance and move on, finishing just four strokes back of the leader.
"It was my first time playing there, so it felt great to do well and be able to qualify," said Locke, who had scheduled a practice round at Renaissance the day before the qualifier that was rained out, so he was only able to walk the course to get a feel. Still, it helped better prepare him for some of the shots he might face a day later.
Locke got off to a bit of shaky start in his qualifying round, bogeying each of the first two holes. A birdie on six and a bogey on eight kept him right at the projected cut line of plus-2 as he made the turn.
Fortunately, Locke was able to par his next five holes before making a monumental eagle on 16 that safely thrust him above the cut.
"Heading into 14, I knew the cut was going to be somewhere around plus-2. I hit a good drive off the right side, had about 215 (yards) in and hit a little choke-up 4-iron, but tugged it a bit left off the green," recalled Locke. "But I had a good opportunity to chip it from there — and it went in for eagle."
Locke says he used a 60-degree lob wedge for the decisive eagle chip-in, and despite a tiny slip-up bogey on the following hole he was able to par-out from there and safely advance.
Now, Locke gets to make his debut at the Mass. Am (although he did play in the Mass. Junior Am. back in 2018). He couldn't be more excited to tackle one of New England's premier golf courses in Marion's The Kittansett Club.
"I saw that Kittansett just got rated top 100 in the country, so I'm super excited to experience that type of golf at that type of course," said Locke. "It will be great to test my golf against such a highly rated course like that; hopefully it goes well."
The 2020 Massachusetts Amateur Championship will begin on Monday with the winner being crowned on Friday of the same week. Last year's winner, Swampscott's Steven DiLisio, will be among those joining Locke in the star-studded field.
IN HIS BAG
Driver: Ping G400
3-wood: Ping G
3-hybrid: Ping G410, 19 degree loft
Irons: Ping iBlade (4-PW)
Wedges: Ping Glide 2.0 (52, 56 and 60 degree)
Putter: TaylorMade
