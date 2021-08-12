Marblehead's McGurrin bound for Georgetown to continue lacrosse career 

College lacrosse coaches often tell Sean Morris that the best defensemen in the country always have the ball in their sticks.
If that's the case, then Marblehead's Charlie McGurrin shouldn't have that a big an adjustment at the next level.
McGurrin, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound long pole defender for Phillips Exeter Academy and Morris's Laxachusetts program, has committed to play Division 1 lacrosse at Georgetown University.
"What those college coaches say, that's a true testament to Charlie's game," said Morris, who has worked with McGurrin since he was a high school freshman at Marblehead High. "Whether it's in the crease, sideline to sideline, any he has a chance to scoop it up, Charlie always seems to have the ball.
"How talented is Charlie?" Morris continued. "It's to the point where we're at multiple national (club) events this summer and college coaches are watching, and no (opponents) will dodge him because they know. They all have their hands full with Charlie."
As he gets set to enter his senior year at Exeter, the 17-year-old McGurrin — who also excels academically — wasn't seen much by college coaches during the COVID-19 impacted summer of 2020. So he started reaching out to schools while playing 10-12 games (including scrimmages) this spring that the Big Red were able to participate in, including two wins over arch rival Phillips Andover.
With the summer came showcases, club tournaments and the heavy college recruiting season. McGurrin said he went to a prep showcase in Brunswick, Conn. and the Under Amour All-American Games near Baltimore. Not only did they "give me a lot of information about myself as a player" by comparing himself against other standouts his age from around the country, but also got him the necessary views he needed from those at the next level.
"It all happened pretty fast," said McGurrin, the son of Pete and Susan and younger brother of 24-year-old Grace and 22-year-old brother Andrew (like his sibling, a former hockey and lacrosse star). "Georgetown saw me and I started building a relationship with them. Wanting to go to the best school I can was always my mindset, and Georgetown certainly fits that."
His top choices included Brown, Army and Notre Dame, but McGurrin said he fell in love with the Georgetown campus and its surroundings during a late July visit to the campus. Its outstanding reputation for having one of the country's business schools (which he plans on applying to) was also very appealing, and the coaching staff answered any and all questions he had.
"I didn't know what to expect when this all began," said McGurrin, who also visited Army and Brown, "but it's worked out nicely for me."
Morris said that Georgetown's Kevin Warne is one of the top defensive coaches in the country and that his Hoyas are known for playing a fast, aggressive style that should fit McGurrin's skill set perfectly.
"With Georgetown's mindset as a program and the recruits they have coming in, Charlie's ability to one day play for a national championship is very attainable," said Morris.
"Charlie's always been a great athlete; a tall, rangy kid who had the physical attributes and work ethic. His overall understanding of when to make a play and his IQ for the position have really come along, especially this past year. I also think his being a multi-sport athlete and his ability to parlay his hockey side of things into lacrosse has bolstered his game in both sports."
Morris described McGurrin as having a "military mindset"; a player who might not be overly vocal, but knows what his assignment is and goes out and consistently executes it to the best of his ability.
Still, McGurrin knows he's got plenty he can work on before officially stepping on the Georgetown campus in late summer of 2022.
"I definitely want to get bigger and faster," said McGurrin, who credited the Marblehead Youth Lacrosse program for helping him get started in the sport. "I want to gain size and muscle, basically improving any way that I can. To play at the next level against older and better guys, I'm going to need to be at the top of my game."
