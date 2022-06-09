Senior attack Josh Robertson of Marblehead, who helped lead his Marblehead Magicians to its fourth straight Northeastern Conference title this spring, has been chosen as the league's Player of the Year.
Robertson -- who was also the NEC's Player of the Year in football last fall -- leads all conference players in scoring this season with 57 goals and 88 points.
He was joined on the All-Northeastern Conference team along with Marblehead teammates and fellow captains Connor Cronin, a junior midfielder, and Sam Annese, a junior defenseman.
In addition, head coach John Wilkens of the Magicians was named the NEC's Coach of the Year.
Danvers, which won the NEC Lynch Division title, had two players on the All-Conference team in junior attack Colby Dunham and 11th grade defenseman Jaxson Vogel.
Beverly was represented on the All-Conference team by senior long stick middie Jaxon Thomas, while senior goaltender Derek Patturelli and Masconomet senior middie Cooper Haas were also chosen. So were Swampscott junior attackman Jack Russo and sophomore defenseman Harrison Kinne, as well as Gloucester seniors Keith Horne at LSM and P.J. Zappa at attack.
Players chosen as Northeastern Conference all-stars from the Dunn division included senior middie Cole Gallup, junior LSM Eddie Johns, and junior FOGO/middie Baxter Jennings of Marblehead; senior attack Andrew Aylwin and junior middie Will Mitchell of Masconomet; Peabody sophomores Matthew Bettencourt at attack and Johnny Lucas on defense; and Beverly junior attackman Gavin Lawrence.
From the NEC Lynch Division, the league all-stars were senior attack Jack Murphy, junior attack Lucas Rotker, and freshman goaltender Brayden Holt; Salem senior goaltender Maher Kokonezis; Swampscott seniors Zack Pierce at attack and Adian Breault in net; Gloucester senior middie Rob Schuster and sophomore middie Brett Cunningham; and Saugus senior middie Mekhi Coburn.