Marblehead's Rodrigues honored as state's Gatorade Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year 

Marblehead High cross country superstar Loeden Rodrigues, who was named The Salem News' Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year last fall, has been chosen by The Gatorade Company as its Massachusetts Boys Country Player of the Year for 2020-21.
He is the first runner from Marblehead to be chosen for this award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.
In a pandemic-altered season, the 5-foot-8, 115-pound Rodrigues still rose to the top of the Bay State running circles by winning all three major races put on by the Massachusetts State Track Coaches Association (MSTCA) last fall. He clocked a 15:54 at the Frank Kelley Invitational, followed by a 15:55 to finish first in the Frank Mooney Invitational. He completed his championship trifecta by crossing the finish line in 15:38 in the MSTCA Cup, winning the de factor state title in the process.
A member of the Marblehead High School Engineering Club, Rodrigues has volunteered locally with the Marblehead-Swampscott YMCA and as a youth soccer coach.
“In an obviously atypical cross country season, Loeden proved himself to be the best racer in the state,” said MSTCA Hall of Famer John Boyle, head coach of St. John’s Prep.
Rodrigues has maintained a 3.24 GPA in the classroom. He has signed a National Letter of Intent to run on scholarship at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst this fall.
Other locals who have captured Gatorade Player of the Year honors in cross country include Tristan Shelgren of St. John's Prep (2017-18 school year) and Marcelo Rocha of Peabody (2016-17).
Through Gatorade’s cause marketing platform “Play it Forward,” Rodrigues has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of his choosing. Rodrigues is also eligible to submit a 30-second video explaining why the organization he chooses is deserving of one of 12 $10,000 spotlight grants, which will be announced throughout the year. To date, Gatorade Player of the Year winners’ grants have totaled more than $2.7 million across 1,117 organizations.
