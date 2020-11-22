Marblehead's Rodrigues runs to victory in MSTCA Cup; SJP runners win team title

Marblehead High senior Loeden Rodrigues outkicked Drew Donahue of Wellesley to capture the Mass. State Track Coaches Association Cup Saturday at the Highland Park course in Attleboro.
Rodrigues had a winning time of 15:38.2 was a new course record at the 3.1 mile trek. The UMass-bound trackster had previously won both the Frank Kelly and Frank Moody invitational races on the same course and was familiar with the terrain and when to best make his move, which he did with about 2K to go Saturday to prevail over Donahue by 4/10ths of a second.
"Even though this was not an official state championship, I think everyone in the state would agree that Loeden was the individual state champion this year," Marblehead coach Brian Heenan said. "He battled all the way down the home stretch and put on a great final surge."
Also for Marblehead, Peter Clifford finished in 11th place overall in 16:20.7, while Ciro Martin took home 22nd place (16:48.4). William May also ran well, finishing in 17:42.7 to take 55th place, as did Ryan Thompson (79th, 18:10.6).
As a team, the Magicians were second overall in all of Division 1 with an average finish of 16:57.
"It's a tremendous accomplishment for the boys as one of the smallest teams in Division 1," Heenan said. "Even though this was an abnormal season and not all of the teams in the state competes, there were some perennially top teams and I couldn't be more proud of the boys. They dealt with so much uncertainty this season and a mid-season shutdown of sports."
St. John's Prep, with an average team time of 16:30, took home the Division 1 team title by placing four of its runners among the top 14. Leading the way was sophomore Nathan Lopez in a time of 15:53.2, good for third place overall.
Lopez was followed by fellow Eagles Charlie Tuttle (16:19.7) in ninth place, Noah Mooney (16:23.6) in 13th, George Nikolakopoulos (16:24.3) in 14th. In addition, the squad got other strong outings from Paul Lovett (17:24.3) in 42nd place, Graham McDonald (17:38.6) in 52nd and Marco Bussone (17:47.4) in 57th.
Senior captain Sebastian Gilligan of Masconomet turned in another stellar performance, finishing 18th overall in a time of 16:38.9. Adam Abdulghani had a terrific 20th place finish (16:40.1) to pace Peabody, with teammate Logan Tracia (28th, 17:03.5) also running extremely well.
Liam Rodriguez's time of 16:48.7, good for 23rd overall, paced Beverly, with Brennan Frost crossing the line next for BHS in 18:32.2. Danvers got a top time from T.J. Glowik (17:39.0) in 53rd place and teammate Luke Llwellyn (17:55.0) 64th overall.
In the Division 2 boys race, Finn Russell of Ipswich placed 16th overall (17:32.9) and Paul Wertz took 81st (20:45.3).
Also, Beverly's Brady Trask finished fifth overall (9:19.9) in the 1.6 mile boys underclassman race, while freshman Dylan Faletra of Peabody won his wave and took ninth place overall (9:31.3).
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
MSTCA Cup: Peabody's Sarah Divasta was the top local finisher, taking 30th overall in the Division 1 race in 20:48.9. Carolina Johnson of Marblehead was 48th in 21:11.4, with teammate Isabelle Harvey (22:28.6) placing 90th. Leah O'Neill (22:30.2, 92nd), the tandem of Danvers' Catie Nemeskal (22:36.9, 96th) and Emma Eagan (22:38.8, 97th), and Marblehead's Juliet Poss (22:39.6, 98th) also had solid showings.