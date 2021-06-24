Marblehead's Shull named league MVP as NEC announces boys lacrosse all-star team 

Senior captain and midfielder Will Shull, who led the Magicians in goals (46) and points (66) while helping his team to an unbeaten regular season record and its third straight Northeastern Conference title, was named the NEC's Player of the Year as the conference announced its annual All-League and all-star teams.
Shull was joined on the NEC's All-Conference team by a pair of Marblehead teammates: senior goaltender J.T. Monahan, who made 132 saves while allowing just 53 goals; and sophomore middie Connor Cronin, who finished his first high school varsity campaign with 33 goals, 21 assists and 54 points in 14 games.
In addition, John Wilkens of Marblehead was chosen by his peers as the NEC Coach of the Year after helping the Magicians (13-0 regular season, 13-1 overall) to their best record in program history.
Other members of the NEC's All-League team included senior standouts Jack Houlden (43 points in just 7 games) at attack and LSM Drew Lucas (20 goals, 10 assists); Beverly junior LSM Jaxon Thomas (2 goals, 4 assists); Masconomet senior attack Keo Kiriakos (a team-leading 33 goals and 46 points); senior midfielder Christian Harvey (who led his team with 43 goals and 53 points) from NEC South champion Danvers; Swampscott senior defefenseman Thomas Frisoli and senior middie Vinny Palmer (39-8-47); Salem junior defenseman Jevon Beaver; and Saugus junior goalie Kevin McMaster.
The NEC North all-stars include senior attack Matt Thompson, junior attack Josh Robertson and junior LSM Remy Poisson of Marblehead; senior attackmen Anthony Bettencourt and Keenan Madden of Peabody; senior attack Kyle Oliphant of Beverly; senior goalie Max Rosenbaum and senior defender Jake Mair of Masconomet; and senior attack Matt Hurley of Winthrop.
Making up the NEC South all-star team are senior midfielders Christian Burke and Nick Tavares, as well as senior defender Nate Sher of Danvers; senior defenseman Angelo Ciciotti and junior goalie Aidan Breault of Swampscott; senior attack Riley Sullivan of Salem; junior midfielders Robbie Schuster and P.J. Zappa of Gloucester; and senior defenseman Devon Burke of Saugus.