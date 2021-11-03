Junior outside hitter Keira Sweetnam of Marblehead has been named the Player of the Year for Northeastern Conference volleyball as the league announced its annual All-Conference and all-star teams.
The All-Conference team was made up of senior middle blocker Lilah Thompson and junior libero Caitlin Parkman of Marblehead; junior middle blocker Natalie Reynolds of Beverly; junior outside hitter Isabel Bettencourt and her sister, sophomore middle blocker Abby Bettencourt, of Peabody; and juniors Vanessa Latam at setter and Camryn Wettstone at outside hitter of Masconomet.
Peabody High was crowned as the Dunn Division league champions, while Beverly High garnered the Lynch Division title.
The Dunn Division all-star team consists of senior Nicolette Teti and junior Julia Potvin of Marblehead; seniors Sarah Broughton and Kristina Cardello and junior Lauryn Mendonca of Peabody; senior Tess Vontzalides of Danvers; and senior Lindsey Byman and junior Catherine Faddis of Masconomet.
The Lynch Division all-stars are seniors Caroline Ploszay and Beatrice Lesser, as well as junior Mya Perron, of Beverly; seniors Anna Cantone and Natalie Wessell of Salem; senior Nickole Fein and junior Anastasia Hayes of Swampscott; senior Megan Goudge of Winthrop; and senior Fallon Millerick of Saugus.