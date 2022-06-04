The Northeastern Conference released its annual girls lacrosse all-stars Friday, and it was a local star who shined brightest.
Hadley Wales, Marblehead's standout senior midfielder, took home MVP honors after leading her young, inexperienced squad to a Division 2 state tournament berth with a team-best 44 goals and 20 assists.
Veteran Magicians' head coach Annie Madden earned NEC Coach of the Year honors as well.
Highlighting the All-Conference team was Masconomet junior Emmy Clark. The talented midfielder scored a ridiculous 93 goals and dished out 52 assists for the high-flying Chieftains. She was joined by teammates Taylor Bovardi, a junior defender, and senior midfielder Jolie Dalton (50 goals, 29 assists).
Peabody garnered two All-Conference selections in senior middie McKayla Fisher (46 goals, 22 assists) and freshman middie Brooke Lomasney (64 goals, 48 assists). Swampscott was represented by senior attack Broghan Laundry (47 goals, 21 assists) and sophomore midfielder Coco Clopton (38 goals, 20 assists).
Beverly also secured two All-Conference selections: sophomore attack Lily Shea (52 goals, 43 assists) and senior midfielder Kayleigh Crowell (56 goals, 20 assists). Danvers' junior middie Ellie Anderson (58 goals, 11 assists) and Salem's senior middie Sierra Clawson (48 goals, 22 assists) also earned spots on the All-Conference squad. Winthrop's Mia Martucci, a senior attack, rounded out the All-Conference players.
The NEC also handed out all-star honors for both the Dunn and Lynch divisions. Here's how those selections played out:
Dunn Division All-Stars
Beverly: Lauren Caley, Soph., A; Nora Kersten, Sr., D.; Marblehead: Sydney Langton, Jr., M; Gigi Lombardi, Sr., M.; Masconomet: Sarah Bernier, Jr., M; Bella Juliano, Jr., A; Maggie Sturgis, Jr., M.; Peabody: Emily McDonough, Sr., D; Lauren Woods, Soph., A.; Winthrop: Emma Holmes, Jr., M.
Lynch Division All-Stars
Danvers: Megan McGinnity, Soph., G; Kaylee Rich, Jr., M; Jordan Turcotte, Soph., M.; Gloucester: Ella Costa, Soph., M; Ella Zindle, Jr., G.; Salem: Breanna Stead, Sr., M.; Saugus: Georgia Fiore, Sr., A.; Swampscott: Aubrey Bliss, Sr., D; Scarlett Ciciotti, Sr., A; Sasha Dival, Sr., G.