There was a ton of golf talent in the Northeastern Conference this fall, and Marblehead's Matt Weed highlighted that list.
The senior linksman recently took home NEC Player of the Year honors and was one of nine golfers to be named to the All-Conference team.
Also making that list was Beverly's Aidan LeBlanc, Ian Paddock and Will Ryan, Danvers' Bobby Fish, Peabody's Ryan Brunet, Swampscott's Jason Bouffard, Masconomet's Jack Mertz, and Gloucester's Jack Delaney.
Salem head coach Tom Doyle was named the Coach of the Year while Peabody took home the Team Sportsmanship award. Masconomet earned recognition by winning the NEC Open, with Tyler Feldberg crowned individual champion after firing an 81 at Salem Country Club.
Here's a look at the remaining NEC all-stars for both the Dunn and Lynch divisions:
DUNN DIVISION ALL-STARS
Beverly: Jack Ryan, Dylan Hunter, Ryan Avila
Gloucester: Nicholas White, Joseph Orlando
Danvers: Trevor McNeill, Brendan Glowik
Masconomet: Tyler Feldberg, Cole Velardo
Swampscott: Micah Hashikawa
LYNCH DIVISION ALL-STARS
Marblehead: Christopher Locke, Jacob Hershfield, Charlie Grenier
Peabody: Matthew Ryder, Jonathan Oliveri
Salem: Jon Wasserman, Jack Doyle
Winthrop: Dan Liberti
Saugus: Ryan Jones