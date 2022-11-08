Northeastern Conference (NEC) Golf Open tournament

Marblehead's Matt Weed was named the Northeastern Conference Player of the Year.

There was a ton of golf talent in the Northeastern Conference this fall, and Marblehead's Matt Weed highlighted that list. 

The senior linksman recently took home NEC Player of the Year honors and was one of nine golfers to be named to the All-Conference team. 

Also making that list was Beverly's Aidan LeBlancIan Paddock and Will Ryan, Danvers' Bobby Fish, Peabody's Ryan Brunet, Swampscott's Jason Bouffard, Masconomet's Jack Mertz, and Gloucester's Jack Delaney

Salem head coach Tom Doyle was named the Coach of the Year while Peabody took home the Team Sportsmanship award. Masconomet earned recognition by winning the NEC Open, with Tyler Feldberg crowned individual champion after firing an 81 at Salem Country Club. 

Here's a look at the remaining NEC all-stars for both the Dunn and Lynch divisions: 

DUNN DIVISION ALL-STARS 

Beverly: Jack Ryan, Dylan Hunter, Ryan Avila 

Gloucester: Nicholas White, Joseph Orlando 

Danvers: Trevor McNeill, Brendan Glowik 

Masconomet: Tyler Feldberg, Cole Velardo

Swampscott: Micah Hashikawa

LYNCH DIVISION ALL-STARS 

Marblehead: Christopher Locke, Jacob Hershfield, Charlie Grenier

Peabody: Matthew Ryder, Jonathan Oliveri

Salem: Jon Wasserman, Jack Doyle

Winthrop: Dan Liberti

Saugus: Ryan Jones

